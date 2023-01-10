By Nihad Zunic · 4 min read

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, and five All-Pro selections, four of them being the First Team variety. While his play on the field has been consistently great, his personal life has seen plenty of changes throughout this career. After a highly publicized breakup with actress Shailene Woodley in early 2022 and rumors of other flings, it now seems as if Aaron Rodgers has an new girlfriend in his life: Mallory Edens, who’s the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens.

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend: Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens have been confirmed by Edens as dating from the start of 2023, but they knew each other previously. Their relationship, although not in a romantic way, was publicized previously, mostly due to the fact that Rodgers has a minority stake in the Bucks. They were seen sitting courtside at Bucks games, but there were no rumors around the pair. Since they are confirmed to be dating, let’s look at Mallory Edens outside of her relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

As mentioned, Mallory Edens is the daughter of billionaire Wes Edens, but there is more to her and her success other than coming from a wealthy background. Edens was born in New York City on April 18, 1996. Just like her current boyfriend, Edens was an athlete, although at a collegiate level. During her time at Princeton, Edens was a track and field athlete, competing in Division I as a mid-distance runner. However, she only did that for her freshman and sophomore seasons, focusing more on other things as time went by. After finishing college, she concentrated on her modeling career, which has been going well.

As per information available on her Instagram, where Mallory Edens has over 227,000 followers, she was approached by and managed by many modeling agencies, including Ford Models and One Management. She has done campaigns for many brands previously, but she uses her platform and brand mostly for activism. Coming from Princeton, a highly regarded Ivy League school, she has used her massive following to criticize Supreme Court Judge Samuel Alito, as well as raise funds for social justice movements around the US. Her activism granted her tons of attention and she was applauded by many in the social media sphere for her efforts to bring attention to certain things.

Mallory Edens dating Aaron Rodgers could also be linked with her love for sports generally. Due to the fact that she was an athlete in college, she has been interested in sports, and given the fact that her family owns the Milwaukee Bucks, Edens was given the opportunity to even intern for the team. However, she spends most of her time courtside and almost as an ambassador for the franchise. Outside of her relationship with Rodgers, she has also had some other interesting events on the Bucks’ sidelines.

During a heated series between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, Canadian rapper Drake was following his hometown team, even coming to games in Milwaukee. In Game 5, played at Fiserv Forum, Mallory Edens decided to wear a shirt with Pusha T on it, a rapper who had a well-publicized beef with Drake. They both insisted on many occasions that there is no issue between Drake and Edens, rather we can link this to the competitiveness that these two share and their love for their respective teams.

While the love life of Aaron Rodgers is well-known, including a breakup of engagement between the Packers legend and actress Shailene Woodley, there is not much known about the personal life of Mallory Edens. Even when there was an announcement of their relationship by an insider to the situation, it was very coy and did not give much detail. This was said to People Magazine in January 2023:

It is nothing serious at all. It’s more than friends, but it’s casual. He’s not looking to rush into anything. It’s low-key for now.

It seems like Aaron Rodgers has decided that almost a year after breaking up his engagement was the right time to get into a new relationship, but that nothing is all that serious right now. It makes sense that Mallory Edens was the person in question, given their familiarity and the seemingly good relationship Rodgers has with the whole Edens family.

This is all we know so far about Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend, Mallory Edens.