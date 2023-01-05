By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

If you have even the slightest idea of Aaron Rodgers‘ dating history then you would know that the Green Bay Packers superstar has been with quite a few big celebrities in the past. It now appears as though Rodgers has added another one to his growing list.

According to SportsGossip.com, Rodgers is now dating Mallory Edens. If the name rings a bell, then you’re probably also familiar with her father, Wes Edens, who happens to be the billionaire owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Apparently, Mallory and Rodgers have been linked for quite some time now:

“Well it has finally happened. Mallory Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time. Mallory has always wanted to be in the public eye. It looks like she might’ve found her ticket. Mallory was at the Packers last game, and she was supporting her new boyfriend and favorite team by wearing their gear. Nothing says I’m all in like throwing on your boyfriend’s teams’ gear,” said the source.

To be clear, these are all unconfounded rumors. Apart from the aforementioned source, there are very few, if any, reliable sources that have confirmed that the pair are indeed dating.

It is worth noting that Aaron Rodgers also has a stake in the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s been spotted sitting courtside beside Mallory on more than one occasion, but it’s only recently that they have been heavily linked romantically — at least by the above gossip website.

Mallory Edens was born in New York City on April 18, 1996. The 26-year-old is a Princeton graduate.