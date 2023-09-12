The New York Jets entered the 2023 campaign with tons of hope, and a big reason why was because of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But just four snaps into his Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers went down with an injury and never returned to the game. The fear was that Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles, and sure enough, the MRI on Tuesday morning revealed that was the case, ending Rodgers season before it ever truly got started.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Source: MRI revealed a torn Achilles for Aaron Rodgers. His season is done.”

This is a crushing blow for the Jets, who had hoped that Rodgers would be able to lead them back to relevancy as their new star quarterback. Instead, he will throw just one pass for New York this year, and the Jets will be forced to turn the quarterback job back over to Zach Wilson, who Rodgers was brought in to replace. New York could technically look to add another veteran quarterback, but at this time, that is considered unlikely.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Barring an unlikely veteran acquisition, former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is now QB1 again in New York. And the future of Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, now appears unclear. https://t.co/eJBVGkPtVv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2023

With Rodgers set to turn 40 in December, it's safe to say that questions about his future will pop back up again as a result of this injury. Rodgers seemed to be enjoying his time with the Jets, and had hinted that he could play into his mid-40s, but a serious Achilles injury like this one throws all of that in doubt.

Despite losing Rodgers, the Jets managed to win their Week 1 contest against the Bills 22-16 to start the season off 1-0. But with Rodgers now confirmed to be out for the season, it has obviously put quite a damper on New York's prospects for the 2023 campaign. All eyes will turn to Wilson for the time being, and fans will obviously be on the lookout for any updates on Rodgers' future now that his season is already over.