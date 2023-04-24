Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

After months and some premature reports, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is finally being traded to the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It is a whopper of a deal, with the Packers moving up two spots from No. 15 to No. 13, with the Jets getting that 15th pick. Green Bay is in line to get another first-rounder in 2024 as long as Rodgers stays relatively healthy and plays 65% of the plays for New York. That 2024 pick will be a second-round pick if that doesn’t happen.

The Packers will also get a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round pick (No. 207). The Jets are getting a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170).

After weeks of dormant talks, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported over the weekend that the Jets and Packers had re-engaged on a Rodgers trade. With the 2023 NFL Draft just days away, these two teams clearly wanted to follow get this deal done.

Aaron Rodgers’ Packers future was in question for multiple years, and discussions heated up once again after a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions. The Jets were in the conversation for a while with Zach Wilson and Mike White not panning out. They finally have their guy at quarterback, with hopes that Rodgers can take them over the top to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

How we got here

There was a lot of drama in this saga, and it arguably reached its peak when Trey Wingo reported that the deal was done on March 13. This report got fans excited, and even players on the Jets did too. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson fell for a tweet by Dov Kleiman of Brobible.

“I ain’t gon fake it, I thought ‘Dov’ bro tweet was the news break I was waiting for… smh. Idk anything. Sorry ab that,” Garrett Wilson tweeted.

Now, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner get their wish as the four-time MVP is headed to the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers’ fit with the Jets

Aaron Rodgers had a down year for his standards last season, but he was dealing with a lack of weapons due to the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams. He will have plenty of weapons to work with in New York. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall showed great promise last season, and former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signed with the Jets in free agency.

Rodgers also has familiarity with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Rodgers won two MVPs with Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. So this is a system that Rodgers has had great success in before.

The Jets have a quality defense, with players like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams being the faces.

The Jets have been viewed as a roster that has everything to win except a quarterback. The Jets hope Rodgers is the guy to help make them contenders in the AFC.