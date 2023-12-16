Activision Blizzard Ordered to Pay $54 Million in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit Settlement

Activision Blizzard's $54 million gender discrimination lawsuit settlement and its influence on tech and gaming workplace culture.

California’s Civil Rights Department (CRD) has announced a significant legal victory in its gender discrimination lawsuit against the gaming behemoth Activision Blizzard. The settlement reached, amounting to $54 million, marks a critical development in the ongoing battle against workplace discrimination in the high-tech and gaming industries.

The lawsuit, which the CRD (previously known as the Department of Fair Employment and Housing) initiated in 2021, brought to the forefront grave allegations against Activision Blizzard. The company was accused of fostering a workplace environment heavily skewed towards a “frat boy” culture. This environment, as alleged in the lawsuit, was not only demeaning but also systematically discriminatory against female employees, punctuated by instances of sexual harassment and overt gender-based discrimination.

Unveiling Allegations and company turmoil

In the wake of these allegations, Activision Blizzard witnessed a series of consequential events. There were widespread employee walkouts, a tangible expression of discontent and protest against the company's alleged practices. These walkouts were significant, demonstrating the employees' resolve in standing against what they perceived as a deep-rooted problem within their workplace. Furthermore, the situation led to notable resignations from top company executives, including the Blizzard President and the Senior Vice President of Human Resources, suggesting a shake-up at the highest levels in response to the crisis.

Adding to the company's challenges were reports indicating that Activision Blizzard's CEO, Bobby Kotick, might have been aware of these disturbing allegations several years before they escalated into a legal battle. This revelation, if true, cast a shadow over the company's leadership and its handling of the sensitive issues at hand.

The $54 Million Settlement: Addressing Past Wrongs

As part of the settlement, as per the CRD’s press release, $54 million has been allocated, with a substantial portion – $45,750,000 – being directed into a settlement fund. This fund is designated for compensating those who were affected by the discriminatory practices at Activision Blizzard. Women who were either employees or contractors at the company from October 12, 2015, to December 31, 2020, are eligible for compensation under this settlement. This approach not only seeks to redress past wrongs but also sends a strong message about the consequences of workplace discrimination.

In an interesting turn, the CRD has agreed to amend its complaint to exclude allegations of sexual misconduct, focusing solely on gender discrimination. This move comes after the CRD stated that no legal or independent investigation has found evidence of systemic sexual harassment at the company. This reorientation of the lawsuit underscores the complexities involved in such legal battles, where allegations and facts must be carefully weighed.

It's important to note that this is not the first legal challenge that Activision Blizzard has faced in recent times. In 2022, the company settled for $18 million with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a separate lawsuit. This earlier settlement further highlights the serious nature of the allegations against Activision Blizzard and underscores the pervasive issues of workplace discrimination within the tech and gaming sectors.

Microsoft's acquisition amidst turmoil

In the backdrop of these developments, Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a deal valued at $69 billion. This acquisition, announced amidst the legal tumult surrounding Activision Blizzard, has raised questions about how the new ownership will address and possibly rectify the issues of discrimination and sexual harassment within the acquired company. This change in ownership is not just a business transaction but also a potential turning point in how such issues are dealt with in a large corporate environment.

The settlement and the acquisition together represent a significant chapter in the story of Activision Blizzard and the larger narrative of workplace culture in the tech and gaming industries. How Activision Blizzard, now under Microsoft, responds to these challenges and reforms its workplace culture will be closely watched. These developments will likely have far-reaching implications, potentially setting new standards and expectations for corporate responsibility and employee welfare in the industry.