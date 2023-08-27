When Billy Gunn left his boots in the ring against the House of Black following a failed AEW World Trios Championship challenge by The Acclaimed on Collision, few expected to see the DX member get back into the squared circle again, let alone do so at the biggest show of all time, All In.

Week after week, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster attempted to fight for their fallen daddy's honor, and after weeks of Malakai Black, Brodie King, and Buddy Matthews rubbing it in, going so far as to steal his boots and throw them into a trash compactor, the father of two Gunns returned to the ring and announced that, while Daddy A** may be retired, he was willing to give it another go with his adoptive sons as the “Bada**.”

Taking the ring in Wembley in what felt like as good a place as any to retire from the ring once and for all, Gunn and The Acclaimed used everything they'd learned from numerous run-ins with the HOB to their advantage, knocking Julia Hart out with a Scissor Me Timbers in a spot that was very uncomfortable before turning their attention to the boys in the ring, neutralizing Black with King's chain before ganging up on the supersized brawler, hitting him with the Fame-Asser, the Arrival and a Mic Drop to collectively pin the giant for the 1-2-3.

While the House may not be done with The Acclaimed just yet, as they didn't look too pleased to turn over the straps at the end of the match, in the end, Gunn, like Sting before him, lived to fight another day.