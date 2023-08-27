If Sting wanted to call it a career at All In, he had everything set up to say goodbye to the AEW Galaxy.

Almost three years after his return at Winter is Coming in 2020, Sting took to the ring alongside his best friend, Darby Allin, to his old WCW song, “Seek and Destroy” by Metallica, and was wrestling in a literal Coffin match, a contest type one writer said was the closest thing a wrestling company could do to the Boneyard match in a live setting.

Would Sting go down swinging, leaving everything in the ring in front of the largest paid attendance crowd in professional wrestling? Or would the 63-year-old remain as stubborn as ever, continuing to menace performers with his Frankenstein's monster-like inability to go down?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

… yeah, Sting didn't retire, instead helping Darby Allin to place Swerve Strickland in a coffin and send him off to his forever – or not – slumber.

Despite being the oldest wrestler in AEW, Sting didn't show it in this match, as he put Strickland through a table in a particularly brutal spot, and followed it up with an even bigger spot in the ring, where he hit “Swerve The Realist” with a Scorpion Death Drop on top of the coffin to set his partner up for the ultimate – literal – coffin drop for the victory.

Will Sting eventually retire? Yes, at some point, by hook or by crook, there will be a final Sting match whether he likes it or not, but for now, he's keeping the comeback train going, and fans should appreciate it for as long as it lasts.