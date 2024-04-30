MLB The Show 24 Update 7 dropped this week, bringing new props to Stadium Creator as part of the Future City Kit. Additionally, the update added new Connect uniforms for the Tampa Bay Rays. Furthermore, it added several improvements and adjustments across several modes to improve the player experience. While it doesn't include Developer notes, there's plenty worth looking at. Without further ado, let's take a look everything new in the latest update.
MLB The Show 24 Update 7 Patch Notes
PS4: 1.07
PS5: 1.007
Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.0.76
Nintendo Switch: 1.07
Scheduled to deploy: April 30th/4 AM PT
GENERAL:
- Tampa Bay Rays City Connect uniform has been added.
ROAD TO THE SHOW:
- Adjustments made to monthly manager meetings. Meetings will properly consider primary position and the frequency of repeated scenes.
- Fixed an issue where two-way players would progress as pitcher even when indicating they only want to hit.
STADIUM CREATOR:
- Added 75+ new props as part of the brand-new Future City Kit. These can be quickly organized by searching the “FutureCity” tag.
- Various bug fixes when editing foul pole positions.
- Various stability improvements.
STORYLINES:
- Fixed an issue where users were not rewarded the Rube Foster Captain card after completing the first four Negro League Storylines.
MISCELLANEOUS:
- Various commentary and presentation bug fixes.
- Added the pitch clock below the jumbotron at Oracle Park.
DEVELOPER NOTES:
- There are no gameplay or live content balance changes in this update.
Firstly, the biggest addition to the update seems to be the 75+ props added to Stadium Creator. As part of the Future City Kit, these new props should allow you to personalize your stadium even more. Additionally, the developers also added various bug fixes as well as stability improvements. Furthermore, Update 7 also adds the new Tampa Bay Rays City Connect uniforms.
However, that's not everything else that comes in the latest update. In Road To The Show, the developers added adjustments to monthly manager meetings. Now, meetings now properly consider primary primary position along with the frequency of repeated scenes. Storylines also received a slight fix that now allows players to properly receive the Rube Foster Captain card.
The update includes several other miscellaneous fixes and improvements. However, the developers did not include anything under their Developer Notes Section. These usually appear after the devs make a big change or improvement to the game.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the MLB The Show 24 Update 7 Patch Notes. While not the biggest update, it at least adds more adjustments and improvements to the game. This should hopefully lead to less issues, crashes, and other problems that hamper your experience. Keep an eye out for future updates.
