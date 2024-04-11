After watching the Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson show the CM Punk-Jack Perry altercation at All In with extensive introductions and explanations to highlight why it's still relevant to AEW in 2024, the target of their ire, FTR, decided to match down to the ring for a reportedly unprovoked promo to explain their side of the story.
With Cash Wheeler earning his first chance to shoot on the Jackson brothers, the hairier member of the tag team put it plainly to the crowd in West Virginia, asking their fellow tag team why they continue to bring up something that is really and truly over.
“So why, why, why, why are we showing this? What are you two hoping to accomplish by showing this other than having a built-in excuse as to why you lost at Wembley?” Cash Wheeler asked. “I don't know about everyone else here, but I am sick and tired of hearing about this; I am sick and tired of talking about this! Everybody back there, us, everybody in that back, we are ready to move on; we are ready to put this in the past. I am done with this, but instead of talking about Revolution, instead of talking about the fact that we go back to Wembley this year, instead of the fact that we are doing some of our best shows ever, we're showing videos from eight months ago. Why! Because Rod and Todd Flanders can't get over that they lost to FTR.
“So now, at Dynasty, put on your EVP caps and listen, at Dynasty, we have to beat you but not for legacy, it's not for history, it's not even to be considered the greatest of all time, it's because I am sick you petty little b**ches.”
FTR Bald Dax Harwood had plenty to say on the subject himself, as he's just about had enough of the Young Bucks trying to shape the promotion in their image.
What is FTR’s response to the EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson?
FTR vow to shut up the Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty.
Taking his turn on the microphone, Dax Harwood explained his issues with how the Young Bucks are handling their business in AEW as of late, as he feels the duo have been far more focused on their spots as EVPs than anything to do with producing the best professional wrestling promotion the industry has to offer.
“So that's out bosses, that's who we work for, huh? Every interview that they have, or any time they get a chance to talk, they let us all know that without them, hundreds of people would be without a job. They let us all know that without them, AEW probably wouldn't exist. And you know the crazy thing? The scary thing is I don't necessarily disagree with you because, without the Young Bucks, I might still be shaving his back,” Dax Harwood noted.
“But for real, seriously, because of the Young Bucks, we have something that makes them sick, we have something they cannot get over: because of the Young Bucks, they'll never admit it, but because of the Young Bucks, FTR has eclipsed them as the absolute best tag team on this planet. And at one time, you guys cared about these three letters; you cared about AEW, but somewhere along the way, whether it was greed or whether it was jealousy, you lost that, and now three other letters have taken over. The only thing you care about is what's best for the EVPs.
“And so if it takes my last breath on the backs of FTR, on the back of Samoa Joe, on the back of Swerve Strickland, on the back of Daniel Garcia, Darby Allin, Willow Nightingale, every single man and woman back there who come to work and want to be here, on our backs, we will build this. We will continue to build this place and not just for us, it ain't just a selfish ambition. We will build it for the future of all professional wrestlers so they have a choice, so they can make a decision, so they can make a living.
“But more importantly than that, we are building this for every single man, women who goes every day to work, week-in and week-out, and spends their money on one ticket, on one ticket, spends their hard-earned money on one ticket to get lost; to get lost in our drama, to get lost in our action. We are doing this for you. And if the Young Bucks don't want to be part of that AEW? Grab your ball, go home; we got this.”
With the crowd cheering “AEW,” Harwood closed out his promo with a message to the Young Bucks, letting them know that while the conditions of Dynasty may be different than All In, the results will be the same.
“But this ain't about Wembley, this ain't about All Out, this is about AEW, this is about a company that I love, the industry that I love, but more specifically, this is about the AEW World Tag Team Championships,” Harwood explained. “Two teams walk in, one team walks out, can call themselves the greatest tag team in the world. Two teams walk in, one team walks out as the first-ever three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. Young Bucks, you may have built this foundation, but brick by brick, shingle by shingle, we will put the roof on this house only to blow that son of a b**ch right off, Top Guys out.”