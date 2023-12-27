Season 2 of AEW Fight Forever adds more wrestlers and a new single-player mode, with more content on the way.

AEW Fight Forever Season 2 is finally available for Nintendo Switch owners. Season 2 of AEW Fight Forever adds more wrestlers and a new single-player mode, with more content on the way. Although Switch players had to wait a bit longer, they can now enjoy the current and upcoming DLC.

AEW Fight Forever Season 2 Now Live on Nintendo Switch

Switch version of Season 2 is live! The Acclaimed & Beat The Elite are now available on Nintendo Switch 🎉✂️#AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/8A6jEeW0pO — AEW Games (@AEWGames) December 27, 2023

AEW Fight Forever Season 2 on Nintendo Switch released today, December 27th. Players can either purchase each pack separately, or buy the Season 2 Pass for $24.99 USD. Also, the Bring The Boom Edition offers all DLC from seasons 1 and 2, if you're new to the game. Overall, the DLC gives access to the following content:

AEW Dynamite Featuring The Acclaimed – $11.99 Max Caster & Anthony Bowens AEW Dynamite-themed arena

AEW Fight Forever – Beat The Elite – $6.99 Single-player tournament mode

The STORM is Coming – $11.99 (RELEASE DATE 1/10/24) Toni Storm 10 new tracks



Nintendo Switch players can now enjoy two of the three already released DLC packs for Season 2. And in just a couple of weeks, the third and final pack, The STORM is coming, should come out as well. Overall, the wait probably didn't feel too long for some of these DLC packs. The Acclaimed DLC released back on November 22nd, but the Beat Elite Pack dropped on December 13th, 2023.

The Acclaimed DLC adds Max Caster & Anthony Bowens, who confirmed their appearance in the game earlier this year. Beat The Elite adds a single-player tournament mode for those who want more PvE action. Toni Storm makes her AEW Fight Forever Debut in 2024 when the third and final pack releases.

We wonder if Yuke's intends on releasing more DLC, considering the success of the title. While still behind WWE 2K in terms of roster size and presentation, AEW Fight Forever bears a promising future for the series. We'd love to see two massive Wrestling promotions fight over the No. 1 wrestling game on the market. In terms of upcoming content, we've heard reports Saraya possibly joining the roster. If so, it could indicate a Season 3 Pass is in the works.

The Season 2 Pass previously released for before finally coming to the Nintendo Switch

For more gaming and AEW news, visit ClutchPoints