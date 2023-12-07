This includes both Season Passes, which amounts to 10 new wrestlers, a new arena, a new mode, and more tracks.

AEW Fight Forever Bring The Boom Edition is a digital-only edition of the game that offers players all DLC currently in the game. This includes both Season Passes, which amounts to 10 new wrestlers, a new arena, a new mode, and more tracks. Overall, this edition of the game came out at the perfect time for those looking to spend their Christmas Cash. It's as good a time as ever to hop back in the wring and play some AEW Fight Forever.

AEW Fight Forever Bring The Boom Edition Release Date – December 6th, 2023

The #AEWFightForever Bring the Boom Edition is available now digitally for PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Switch to follow. The Bring the Boom Edition includes the main game PLUS access to Matt Hardy, Broken Matt Hardy & Seasons 1 & 2 DLC. Totaling 10 wrestlers,… pic.twitter.com/4dcvSAwdcw — AEW Games (@AEWGames) December 6, 2023

AEW Fight Forever Bring The Boom Edition released on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023. Players can now purchase the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $89.99 USD.

Overall, the Bring The Boom Edition brings all the DLC from Season Passes 1 & 2. Additionally, Matt Hardy's variants (originally a pre-order bonus) will also be available to those who purchase this edition. For reference, here's everything included in AEW Fight Forever Bring The Boom Edition:

Matt Hardy Pack Matt Hardy (Broken) & Matt Hardy

FTR Revival Pack Wrestlers: Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler Mini-Games: JoinUs & Deth Race-X

Limitless Bunny Bundle Wrestlers: The Bunny & Keith Lee Mini-Games: MJF Car Thrash & Sloth Sling

Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack Wrestlers: HOOK & Danhausen

AEW Dynamite Featuring The Acclaimed DLC Dynamite-themed Arena Wreslters: Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

Beat The Elite DLC Single-player, offline tournament competition mode called Beat The Elite

The STORM is Coming Toni Storm 10 New Tracks



Overall, AEW Fight Forever Bring The Boom Edition offers the best value for those who don't own the game yet. However, the game only released in digital format, meaning physical copies aren't available. Just keep that in mind, as it might affect your purchase.

We only wonder what else developer Yuke's has up their sleeve. The success of AEW Fight Forever merited a second Season pass. Now, it seems possible that a third could be in the works. Recently, it was reported that former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya was scanned into the game. Whether this report turns out true or not, we look forward to any and all future content forr the game.

