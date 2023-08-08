AEW Fight Forever may be getting more new fighters outside the DLC and season pass. AEW Stable The Acclaimed confirmed they're coming to the game, with Anthony Bowens announcing they just finished recording voice effects via Twitter.

Bowens held a Q&A on his twitter, where user Shame Monster asked if he, alongside Caster, would be coming to the game. Bowens gave a response most fans wanted to hear:

We just did the voice effects for it. I have vids of @PlatinumMax doing his and I was laughing so hard I nearly passed out. 😂 I’ll post it after everything drops https://t.co/MHkYndO6er — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) August 7, 2023

AEW Fight Forever boasts an interesting roster, full of unlockable characters with more on the way via DLC. The Acclaimed wasn't among the wrestlers (including DLC) that made it in the initial release. But considering the success of the game, it seems they, and possibly many others, are on the way.

Who Are The Acclaimed?

The Acclaimed are a stable in AEW which consists of tag team members Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and their manager, Billy Gunn. As a team, the two currently own a 53/10 record since both entering AEW in 2020.

Max Caster (AKA Platinum Max) is the hip-hop inspired persona of the duo. He's known for rapping during his entrances to mess with his opponents. His pro wrestling career began in 2015, signing with AEW only 5 years later. Shortly after he joined, AEW founder and co-owner Tony Khan paired him up with Caster, and since then the duo have enjoyed plenty of success.

Anthony Bowens is a professional wrestler who's career dates back to the early 2010s. He has experience in WWE NXT, Beyond Wrestling, and other PPV events. Along with Caster, Bowens received a 5-year contract with AEW in 2020, where the two shortly got paired up. Bowens suffered a knee injury in 2022 before going on to become an AEW Tag Team Champion.

Alone, Caster holds a 18-11 record in singles. Bowens is 2-9. But together, the duo make for one of the most dominant in the league. It'll be interesting to see them come to AEW Fight Forever. Additionally, now we can't help but wonder who else Yuke's is planning to put in the game. There are nearly 200 wrestlers in AEW, which means there's plenty of talented wrestlers who could see their debut in Fight Forever.

AEW: Fight Forever The Acclaimed Release Date

There is no confirmed release date for The Acclaimed in AEW Fight Forever. Considering the game still has three more DLCs as part of the Season Pass also waiting to come out, fans may have to wait to see their favorite duo on the ring. The Acclaimed's next appearance is on AEW Collision, which takes place this Saturday, August 12th, at 8PM EST.

It seems both Yuke's and Kenny Omega have been listening to fan feedback, with the intention to release more wrestlers instead of making an annual release title.

Speaking of new content, AEW Fight Forever is set to get a new game mode soon. Stadium Stampede, the battle royale mode which pins 30 wrestlers in one map, is releasing soon. The Limitless Bunny Bundle is on the way, however THQ Nordic confirmed that any release date currently on the internet is not the confirmed date. They will notify fans from their official accounts when the DLC is coming out. Until then, we just have to wait a bit longer.

AEW Fight Forever launched on June 29th. It's available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

