The AEW Fight Forever Acclaimed DLC Release Date is slowly approaching, bringing more wrestlers into the game. The DLC marks first of many for AEW Fight Forever as we now approach into Season 2. Despite not getting the most stellar reviews, Fight Forever did well enough to continue its future. Hopefully this means more fighters are on the way.

AEW Fight Forever Acclaimed DLC Release Date

Everyone loves The Acclaimed!!! We can't wait to step into the new Dynamite stage with @PlatinumMax & @Bowens_Official 💥 Dynamite feat. The Acclaimed DLC is coming to #AEWFightForever on Nov 22nd to Xbox, PlayStation & PC. Nintendo Switch to follow. Get your scissors ready✂️ pic.twitter.com/sviu4GxHmf — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 15, 2023

The AEW Fight Forever Acclaimed DLC Release Date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Players who purchase the DLC get access to both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, adding two more wrestlers to the game's roster. As far as we know, the DLC does not add any new mini-games. Additionally we don't yet know the price of the DLC, but expect the cost to be between $7.99 and $11.99 (USD). Like the Hookhausen DLC, this one includes just wrestlers.

The DLC includes both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, the two main members of the stable. Unfortunately, the DLC doesn't include Billy Gunn, though he acts as a manager for the team. Nevertheless, it still makes for a welcome addition.

Started in 2020, The Acclaimed have been one of the most dominant stables in AEW since 2020. Boasting a 54/10 overall record, the duo reigned as World Tag Team Champions for 140 days. Although their reign ended earlier this year, they still have plenty of opportunities to reclaim the title .They currently reign as the AEW World Trios Champs. Individually, both wrestlers are still very skilled, but together they make an insane duo.

The news of this DLC comes as a surprise to few. The Acclaimed already stated they were joining the game back in August. Since then, it was only a matter of time before we got word of their release. With this DLC, we now wonder who might come next. With Acclaimed, we can only think of a few others who should join the roster.

AEW: Fight Forever is out now for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

We hope to see you out on the ring. For more gaming and AEW news, visit ClutchPoints.