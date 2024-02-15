The third season pass adds new day and evening beach maps, brand new moves, music tracks, and customization options.

AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 3 brings Jamie Hayter, Swerve Strickland, and Claudio Castagnoli. Furthermore, the third season pass adds new day and evening beach maps, brand new moves, music tracks, and customization options. Additionally, the developers released yet another edition of AEW Fight Forever, which includes all previously released content in one bundle. Without further ado, let's see everything new in Season Pass 3!

AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 3 – All Fighters, Maps, Moves & More

Overall, AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 3 costs $16.99 USD plus tax, and will add the following content for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Wrestlers Jamie Hayter Swerve Strickland Claudio Castagnoli

Maps Day & Evening Beach Map

33 New Moves

42 Skin & Attire Options

11 New Music Tracks

The three main wrestlers of AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 3 includes Jamie Hayter, Swerve Strickland, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Hayter began her AEW career in 2019, though COVID-19 complications delayed her return until 2021. The former AEW Women's World Champion has slowly improved every year. In 2023, she won total matches, losing only one. Since starting 6-10 between 2019 and 2021, she has since gone 22-11 since 2022. Overall, Hayter constantly shows improvement and at age 28, is currently dominating in her prime.

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee both reigned as AEW Tag Team World Champs for 70 days after defeating the Young Bucks and Team Taz in a triple or Nothing Match. Overall, the 33 year old fighter boasts an impressive 46-20 total record. He currently remains undefeated in 2024, with 4 total wins, and no losses. His addition to Fight Forever makes perfect sense.

Lastly, Claudio Castagnoli has been wrestling since 2000. The 43 year old wrestler fit perfectly in AEW, where he boasts a 56-18-1 record. Castagnoli also has experience in plenty other big wrestling promotions, like WWE, Ring of Honor, and plenty more. Overall, he continues to prove his worth in AEW, going 5-1 since the beginning of the year. He makes a perfect addition for Fight Forever.

Outside of new wrestlers, the latest Season Pass also adds a new Beach-themed map, with day and evening options. So, in case you want to step out of the ring and fight elsewhere, you'll soon have the choice. In terms of customization, players who purchase Season Pass 3 receive access to over 30 new moves and 40+ skin/attire options. Furthermore, the 11 new music tracks make their way in Season Pass 3.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 3. It seems like this Season Pass certainly brings more to the table than the last, but will it keep fans invested for the long term? Furthermore, just how much DLC does the developer plan on adding, because we're getting concerned that a considerable % of fighters will be DLC or pre-order promotion.

However, AEW Fight Forever is the first of possibly many for developer Yuke's. Hopefully, they learn from the mistakes from their debut title in AEW, and improve upon it in the future. Otherwise, the tenured WWE 2K series will leave it in the dust.

Nevertheless, the developer did release a free DLC pack recently. The “Freebie for da fans” DLC adds five new music tracks and 10 new attire options. While not the biggest free DLC, it at least offers more content to keep the game fresh. So, even if you're not interested in Season Pass 3, this free DLC at least gives slight incentive to check out the game again.

