AEW Fight Forever adds three-time and current AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, in The STORM is coming DLC. This latest DLC comes as the final pack of the Season 2 pass, but can also be acquired individually. Toni Storm enters virtual ring on all platforms beginning next week. Without further ado, let’s look at the release date, price, and everything included in the DLC.

AEW Fight Forever – The STORM Is Coming Release Date – January 10th, 2023

 

AEW Fight Forever’s The STORM is Coming DLC releases on Wednesday, January 10th. Overall, the DLC, which costs $11.99 includes:

Of course, players can also acquire the DLC in several other ways, like the Season Pass 2 ($24.99). Additionally, those looking to purchase AEW Fight Forever could also consider picking up the Bring the Boom Edition, which includes all released DLC. However, if you already own the base game, we just recommend buying the Season Passes if you really want everything in-game.

Overall, the Storm is Coming DLC is the final DLC pack for AEW Fight Forever Season 2. At this point, the developers have not made clear whether they plan on releasing more wrestlers. Additionally, we currently do not know the developer plans to release another Season Pass. However, some recent reports suggest more AEW personalities could join the fight in the future.

For now, fans can look forward to the release date of this upcoming DLC. The New Zealand Wrestler previously wrestled for different promotions before joining WWE in 2017. She ultimately left the promotion in 2021, saying that she WWE “didn’t have very much respect” for her. Storm found a renewed passion in AEW, which she became a three-time and current Women’s World Champion.

We always wondered why Yuke’s didn’t include one of the most successful AEW Wrestlers to the base roster. Nevertheless, she finally makes her Fight Forever debut on Wednesday as part of the newest DLC. Now we just wonder who, if at all, the developers plan to add. Some reports suggest Saraya is coming to AEW Fight Forever. However, we don’t know much yet at this point. Additionally, we hope Yuke’s now has more time to focus on updates to improve gameplay, CAW, and more.

