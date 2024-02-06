Toni Storm can't keep players to play the game forever.

AEW Fight Forever is now 50% off at “participating stores,” now selling for only $29.99, from its original $59.99 price point when it was first released in June last year. The price drop is effective on all platforms.

If you've been holding out, the time to pick up your copy of #AEWFightForever is now! Starting today, AEW: Fight Forever is available at participating retailers for PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC at just $29.99! pic.twitter.com/Xd2Ba1ydtI — AEW Games (@AEWGames) February 5, 2024

As of press time, it appears that the price drop is only for physical copies of the game, as the game's page on storefronts like the PlayStation Store and Steam still displays the original $59.99 price tag.

The price drops happened just a few weeks since the game's latest update, where AEW Fight Forever welcomed “Timeless” Toni Storm to its roster. The decision to lower the price tag may have been made at an earlier time, but lowering the game's price just after a new DLC was released might suggest that the game isn't selling as well as AEW hoped it would at this point in time.

Fans Angry Over AEW Fight Forever “Failure,” Price Change

Meanwhile, AEW Fight Forever fans have shown their disappointment over the game's trajectory since its release. It can be remembered that the game enjoyed massive support from fans when it was first revealed, with many fans hopeful over the game's similarity to old-school wrestling games.

However, the game has not aged well, and the recent content updates have left fans dissatisfied with what THQ Nordic promised to be an ever-evolving game with new content and features added over time.

I paid even more for Elite Version and tbh hasn’t been a great experience nor have I touched the game again. Played it a few times and thats it — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) February 5, 2024

I bought the elite edition and I haven’t emotionally recovered since — Ben🪐 (@SupanovaWreslin) February 5, 2024

This recent price change rekindled fans' dissatisfaction with the game, believing their original support was wasted. Some say they feel fleeced by purchasing the Elite version of the game at launch, and there are even some who say that the game should have launched at $29.99 or should have been free like a mobile game.

That is how much it should have been to begin with — Howie Friedman (@Howdog11) February 5, 2024

This should be free, or cheaper; like other mobile games. — EGM (@EGM_TM) February 6, 2024

Before its release, I was so excited for this game – even watched their weekly stream showcasing it. Pre-ordered the elite edition. Played the game. Never been so disappointed in a game my whole life. — DC37 (@thedc37) February 5, 2024

Fans continue to make sure that their displeasure is felt by AEW, with the game currently having a “Mostly Negative” recent reviews Steam rating.