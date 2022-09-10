Dave Meltzer provides an update on the status of AEW’s CM Punk

Welp, after taking part in the brawl of the century after All Out, a regular Chicago locker room fight, if you will, ex-AEW World Champion CM Punk has officially begun the rehab process… on his triceps.

That’s right, while fans are still in the dark as to whether or not CM Punk is still suspended, let alone still working for the company in general, the man fans once considered the “Best In The World” has gone under the knife to repair the injury he suffered a few minutes into his bout at All Out against Jon Moxley, with his recovery time expected to be quite extensive according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

“CM Punk underwent surgery earlier this week for the torn left triceps he suffered when doing the tope early in the Jon Moxley match,” Meltzer wrote in The Wrestling Observer. “That is usually about an eight-month recovery period His doctor recommended surgery right away to prevent any muscle atrophy.”

Welp, there you go; the mystery is solved: CM Punk will be out of AEW until at least Double or Nothing 2023, and he will either return at the show as the Casino Battle Royal’s Joker, a few weeks prior in order to build towards an angle, or fans will never see him again, and the whispers of his return will go further and further away with each passing month. All things considered, this injury might just be a blessing in disguise, as it will afford Tony Khan months to figure out what he wants to do without having Punk sticking around from day to day.

"It's a dicey situation" Tony Khan talks about navigating the situation between CM Punk and the EVPs Full media scrum here!https://t.co/m4RxUpw2Be pic.twitter.com/E5V7rmGfGN — Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 5, 2022