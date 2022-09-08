CM Punk’s time with the AEW Championship seems to be completely cursed. The first time he won it earlier in the year, he was immediately forced to the sidelines due to an injury he sustained. After returning from injury, Punk successfully won back his title from Jon Moxley… only to be embroiled in one of the biggest pro wrestling dramas of 2022. Add to that an injury concern, and you have what is probably the most messed up title reign in AEW history.

CM Punk Suspension and Injury: 8 Months

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, CM Punk reportedly suffered an injury during his match with Jon Moxley at All Out. While it’s not confirmed yet, Meltzer reported that it’s most likely a triceps tear. The injury threatens to sideline Punk for eight months, at least.

CM Punk should’ve been on top of the world after All Out happened. The ex-WWE star defeated interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley to retain his title. However, Punk caused a bit of ruckus during the media scrum after the PPV. Afterwards, it was revealed that Punk had an altercation with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Colt Cabana, amongst others.

It has been reported that AEW is planning on suspending everyone involved in the incident, including CM Punk, Omega, and Hangman Page. For now, though, Tony Khan announced that Punk would vacate the AEW title (instead of keeping it like the first time), hosting a tournament for the title.

The drama surrounding CM Punk and AEW overshadowed the triumphant return of MJF to the main roster. Many fans expected Punk and MJF to resume their heated feud after the former’s win. It seems like we’ll have to wait a while before that rematch happens.