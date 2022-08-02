Alabama football launches their way up recruiting ranks after landing 4-star defender

As long as Nick Saban is the man in Tuscaloosa, expect the Alabama Crimson Tide to be a juggernaut not only on the field but on the recruitment front. In one of the Crimson Tide’s latest success stories in the offseason, Alabama football has secured the commitment of 4-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne for 2023, as reported by Hank South of 247 Sports.

New month, same recruiting momentum for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday evening, Top247 defensive lineman Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama, choosing the program over Clemson, Tennessee, and Texas. He’s commitment No. 17 for the Tide in the 2023 class.

Here’s how Osbored explained his decision:

“Ultimately it came down to the decision where I want to get developed,” the Hewitt-Trussville standout told BamaOnLine. “I want to play with the best of the best. And the best of the best are right down the street. Development for me is crucial. With Alabama, it’s year in and year out, every single day. And they’re always on top. I want to work to be one of the best.”

With Osborne deciding to bring his talents to Tuscaloosa and play for the storied college football program under one of the greatest coaches in sports history, Alabama football has now zoomed to no. 2 in the 2023 college football recruitment rankings over at 247 Sports. The Crimson Tide currently have 17 commits, consisting of four 5-stars, 10 4-stars, and a couple of 3-stars.

That’s just what Alabama football always does on a yearly basis: replenish its roster with elite talent. At the moment, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is positioned higher than Alabama in the 2023 rankings, thanks to the program’s 20 total commits, which include 17 4-stars.

Hunter Osborne also had the Clemson Tigers, another SEC program in the Tennessee Volunteers, and the Texas Longhorns as finalists in his selection process.