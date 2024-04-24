Former North Carolina football quarterback Drake Maye is preparing for a new journey with the 2024 NFL Draft approaching. Maye is projected to be a top pick after a stellar collegiate showing. Nevertheless, Maye had numerous options to choose from before embarking on his North Carolina journey. He reflected on his prior decommittment from Nick Saban and the Alabama football program.
Maye acknowledged that choosing North Carolina over the storied Alabama football program was one of the toughest decisions he has made. He expressed his tremendous respect for Nick Saban and how he wondered if he made the right decision.
“I dreaded it for a while. Coach Saban was one of my favorites in the recruiting process, so having to tell him that I'm going to stay home was tough. But I think Coach Saban understood. Maybe it would have worked out a little differently, but at the same time, Coach Saban, I think he's the GOAT of college football. He turned out all right,” Maye said via the Dan Patrick Show.
Despite turning down Nick Saban's offer, Maye built a fine name for himself with the North Carolina football program. He joined the team in 2021 and blossomed during his sophomore year. Maye threw for a whopping 4, 321 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2022-23.
In the process, Maye helped lead the Tarheels to a 9-5 overall record, which placed them first in the ACC standings. Maye returned in 2023-24 and provided more stout production. He comes off a season where he totaled 3, 608 yards and 24 TDs.
After another impressive season, Maye took the next step to turn pro and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see which team he lands on amid a sea of options.
It is fitting for Maye to reflect on his college decisions, and his take on former Alabama coach Nick Saban holds great credence.
Drake Maye's reflection of Alabama football, Nick Saban is fitting
After 17 years with the program, Nick Saban retired from his head coaching position at Alabama. Saban made a legendary impact on the Crimson Tide. He helped the team win six national championships and nine SEC titles. He was also heavily involved in community work and helped numerous players start their professional careers.
His efforts have made many including Drake Maybe declare him the greatest college football coach of all time. Saban fondly looked back on his time with Alabama with an emotional parting message.
“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me. We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming part of the Tuscaloosa community,” Saban said.
“It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life,” Saban continued.
The former head coach ended with this: “Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home.”
Saban influenced countless players, fans, and community members during his tenure, and Drake Maye is no exception. Perhaps Maye can draw upon Saban's greatness as he embarks on his new journey with the approach of the NFL Draft.