Kalen DeBoer hasn't had a ton of time to build Alabama's roster according to his liking. Once he took over for the legendary Nick Saban, he's had to adjust to his new digs and do his best to retain many of Alabama football's current players. DeBoer has the opportunity to get busy with the spring transfer window. He's already brought back Kadyn Proctor, who initially transferred in the winter from Alabama to Iowa.
Alabama football lost a lot in the winter. Players like Caleb Downs and Isaiah Bond left for Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Players like JC Latham, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, Dallas Turner, and Jermaine Burton are about to get drafted in the NFL in a week. The Tide always retool and reload, however, and could do so again during this spring window. That could mean landing players like Damien Martinez, Keandre Lambert-Smith, and Myles Slusher.
Damien Martinez, Running Back, Oregon State
Alabama football has been a running back factory over the last 15 years. Jase McClellan was the latest in the line of many great Tide backs, but last season was his last year of eligibility. Players like Jam Miller, Justice Haynes, and Richard Young are the future of the running back room in Tuscaloosa. But, those players have a combined 108 carries for 616 yards and six touchdowns to their names.
They might be the future, but the Tide could use a running back of the present to help guide these young players along. That could mean bringing in Oregon State's Damien Martinez. Martinez has been one of the best and most consistent running backs in the country over the last two seasons. He's averaged 6.1 yards per carry in each of those campaigns. He is an absolute load at six feet and 232 pounds.
Martinez did not mind splitting time with Deshaun Fenwick in Corvallis. He could be a part of a similar split in Tuscaloosa with one or two of the young backs they have already. Alabama doesn't necessarily need Martinez, but adding him can only help their operation, not hurt it.
Keandre Lambert-Smith, Wide Receiver, Penn State
Alabama is going to need some reinforcements at wide receiver. Bond and Burton, their two leading receivers from a year ago, are gone elsewhere. The Tide have already gotten a commitment from Germie Bernard. He will follow DeBoer and make the trek from Seattle to Tuscaloosa. But outside of him, Alabama football does not have many proven options to outside of Bernard.
That's where someone like Keandre Lambert-Smith could come in. Lambert-Smith was Penn State's leading receiver a year ago with 53 receptions for 673 yards. Those modest numbers were in part due to the Nittany Lions' reluctance to air it out and pound teams on the ground. Lambert-Smith is capable of more and that is likely why he is in the portal.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith was WIDE OPEN in the back of the end zone. #WeAre
📺 @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/F7kGdtmvaQ
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 3, 2023
Alabama does have some young receivers in line for bigger roles next season. But, similar to running back, it wouldn't hurt them to find a veteran who can help ease those guys into steady roles. Lambert-Smith would help them do just that.
Myles Slusher, Safety, Colorado
Arguably the biggest loss from Alabama's roster a year ago was Caleb Downs. Downs did a little bit of everything for the Tide last season. He had 107 total tackles, picked off two passes, forced and recovered a fumble, and even returned a punt for a touchdown. But, he's gone for Ohio State, and Alabama football doesn't exactly have a replacement for him.
Myles Slusher could be that. He isn't the player Downs is, but he's a willing tackler and holds his own in the secondary. Slusher only played in four games last season but he racked up 17 tackles in his lone year in Boulder. He also has experience in the SEC after spending three seasons in Fayetteville with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Slusher isn't the biggest name to hit the transfer portal, but he can help any team that gets him. Alabama has a void in safety that they need to fill. DeBoer and his staff should give Slusher a call and see if he can be the one to take Downs' vacated spot.