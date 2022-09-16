Nick Saban sounds off on Alabama football being ‘hateful competitors’

Alabama football is off to a bit of a rocky start to the 2022 season. After a 55-0 beatdown against Utah State, they narrowly defeated Texas 20-19. Bryce Young’s late-game heroics prevented a massive upset. Nick Saban is understandably vocal about the team needing to be better.

According to Michael Casagrande of AL.com, Saban wants more intensity out of the Crimson tide. He recalled the years when the Alabama football team took on a ferocity on the road that was different from what they had in Tuscaloosa.

“We used to play better on the road than what we played at home,” Saban said of his Alabama football squad, via AL.com, “because we had some hateful competitors on our team and when they played on the road, they were mad at 100,000 people and not the 11 guys they were playing against. And they wanted to prove something to everybody.”

Saban’s message should serve as a bit of a wake-up call to his players. Looking so shaky before SEC play begins is not a good sign. He wants his team to come out with energy no matter who the opponent is. It will be for the Crimson Tide to develop this mindset before they start playing nationally ranked opponents.

Even with the concerns, Alabama football is still one of the most talented and best teams in college football. Nick Saban having to light a fire under his team so early in the season isn’t a great sign but if the players step up, it should be another great year for the Tide. Alabama is back in action this Saturday against Louisiana Monroe.