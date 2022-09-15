The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.

For Nick Saban, it doesn’t matter who is standing in Alabama football’s way; it’s how his players do their job in accomplishing the mission to win every game.

Via Nick Kelly of USA Today:

“Every player should not be focused on who they are playing against relative to the motivation, but every player should want to be the best player they can be,” Saban said. “Why would it matter, whether we’re playing Texas or playing somebody else? That’s how you get good, that’s how you develop the right habits. That’s how you’re consistent.”

It still is undeniable that Alabama football is going to face a complete lightweight this coming weekend in Tuscaloosa. Most sportsbooks have the Warhawks underdog by 48.5 points. We have seen some huge upsets going down in the first two weeks of the college football season, but others will fall first before Alabama football gets taken out by a minion.