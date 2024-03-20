Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller led the first Developer Update this year, announcing big changes to the game. Overwatch 2 might be taking a step back by unlocking all heroes for free, but it's good nonetheless.
Overwatch 2 Now Unlocks All Heroes
The Dev Update video that featured Aaron Keller also came with a blog post on the official Overwatch 2 website. It dove into deeper detail about the various changes Overwatch 2 players will see in the coming updates, including freeing the heroes from the Battle Pass.
Upon launch, heroes will be immediately unlocked – including the game's 40th hero Venture. This includes the other relatively new heroes like Ramattra, Mauga, and Lifeweaver.
The future of Overwatch 2 can’t come soon enough 🙌
🦸 All Heroes are Unlocked
😍 Unlock Past Mythic Skins
💰 Earn 600 Coins in the Battle Pass
🇵🇪 New Push Map: Runasapi in Season 11
⚔️ Clash Game Mode Trial in Season 10
Stay tuned for even more updates soon ✨ pic.twitter.com/027nB0bTXp
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 19, 2024
This change undoes what the transition from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 did. The same transition that moved the game from 6 versus 6 to 5 versus 5 also locked post-Overwatch 2 heroes in the Battle Pass. While it is obtainable for free, getting to the point where players can experience the new hero takes many hours of gameplay, while those who paid for the premium Battle Pass could already play them.
Battle Pass and Challenge Changes
Speaking of the Battle Pass, players will now earn coins in both the Free and Premium tracks of the Battle Pass. Free players will be able to earn 600 coins per season starting OW2 Season 10, compared to 540 from the previous ones.
Weekly challenges are also getting a makeover. The challenges themselves will be more flexible, and the rewards they give now include progress in the Battle Pass.
Get Your Mythic Skin
You can now choose which Mythic hero skin you want in the Season 10 update. You will be able to earn, upgrade, and unlock Mythic hero skins through the new Mythic Shop.
“The Mythic Shop will allow you to work towards past and current seasonal Mythic hero skins as you progress through the Premium Battle Pass. You get to decide how far into each Mythic skin you would like to build. So, for example, if you don't want to fully unlock all of a skin's color or model variations, you can spread your progression towards other Mythic hero skins,” the blog post explained.
“We’re also adding past Mythic hero skins to the Mythic Shop, giving you the opportunity to pick up your favorites. Seasonal Mythic hero skins will be available two seasons after their debut. This means Mythic hero skins from Seasons 1 through 7 will be available in the Mythic Shop starting Season 10.”
More Maps, More Game Modes
The blog post and the developer update included a reiteration of what Overwatch 2's goal is. “Season 9 saw big changes to Competitive and core gameplay mechanics,” the post read, referring to the massive hero passive and projectile changes that recently went live. “Our vision in the long term is to maintain a regular heartbeat in the game by consistently introducing new or updated systems, shaking up the meta, implementing rank resets, and introducing new rewards.”
There's a new game mode coming called Clash, debuting this year with two maps. Players can experience this new game mode early when on a limited-time Clash trial at the start of Season 10, on the new map Hanaoka.
Looking further, Runasapi is a new Push map expected to go live in Season 11. It is set in Peru, and will give more insight on Illari and the Inti Warriors. This will go live along with a reworked Colosseo.
It's not the only map to get a rework though; Team 4 is looking at Dorado, Circuit Royale, Havana, and Numbani as potential candidates for reworks.