The Overwatch 2 Season 10 Patch Notes are out, and the update not only adds the new hero Venture but also a new game mode and a sick line of alternate-universe Mirrorwatch cosmetics!
Overwatch 2 Season 10 Patch Notes
Season 10: Venture Forth is going to ROCK 🪨✨
⛏️ New Hero: Venture (Unlocked for all!)
🔄 Mirror Universe themed Battle Pass
🔥 Unlock Select Previous Mythic Skins
⚔️ Clash Game Mode Trial
Dig into all these and more when Season 10 launches April 16 💥 pic.twitter.com/zZfiQQTZOO
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 11, 2024
Blizzard also published a dev blog about Venture and the new event, Mirrorwatch.
The Overwatch 2 Season 10 update with the new hero Venture, the alternate universe Mirrorwatch cosmetics, the new Clash game mode, and all of the updates below goes live on April 16, 2024.
New Limited-Time Mode: Clash Trial
This is a trial of Clash, an upcoming core game mode in Overwatch 2. In this game mode, the two opposing teams fight over 5 capture point, with each captured objective adding to the team's score.
A team can win in one of two ways. First, by controlling all five objectives at once. Second, by scoring five points total before the other team.
For now, Clash is available as a limited-time trial until April 29th.
Clash will take place in the new map Hanaoka, allowing players to see never-before-seen corners of Hanamura.
How Clash is played
- Five total objectives placed in a linear pattern on a mirrored map.
- Only one objective is active at a time.
- Matches start with the center objective active.
- Players capture an objective by standing on it and filling in a progress bar. Capture progress cannot be made if enemy players are contesting the objective.
- When a team captures the current objective, they are awarded one point to their total score and a new objective moving forward from the scoring team’s side is activated.
- Objectives can be secured multiple times. If a team is pushed off an objective and the other team successfully captures it, the next active point will be in the opposite direction.
Win Conditions
- Complete one of these conditions to win the match:
- A team has successfully captured five objectives throughout the match to reach a total score of five.
- Regardless of score, a team manages to take the final objective (A or E) on the opponents’ side.
Hero Updates in Overwatch 2 Season 10
New Hero: Venture
Note that Venture is immediately available to play in Competitive Play.
Tanks
Doomfist
- Rocket Punch
- The empowered punch is no longer consumed when the windup is canceled by using Seismic Slam or Power Block.
Junker Queen
- Carnage
- Impact damage increased from 90 to 105.
Reinhardt
- Earthshatter
- Knockdown duration increased from 2.75 to 3 seconds.
- Shockwave range increased from 20 to 25 meters.
Sigma
- Experimental Barrier
- Movement speed increased from 16.5 to 20 meters per second.
Wrecking Ball
- Grappling Claw
- Hold the jump input while the Grappling Claw is attached to terrain to retract it, pulling yourself towards the anchor point. This action can be rebound in his hero settings.
- Now has a one second cooldown if Wrecking Ball never reaches ramming speed before canceling the ability. Interrupting him with Hack, Hinder, and stuns will still trigger the full cooldown.
- The maximum duration timer no longer triggers unless he reaches ramming speed.
- Adaptive Shield
- Can now be reactivated to redistribute up to 300 overhealth to nearby allies, capping at 75 per person.
- Enemy and ally detection radius increased from 10 to 13 meters.
- Minefield
- Health increased from 50 to 60.
Sombra
- Virus
- Total damage over time decreased from 100 to 90.
Tracer
- Recall
- Cooldown increased from 12 to 13 seconds.
- Pulse Bomb
- Base projectile size decreased from 0.2 to 0.1 meters. The total projectile size is now 0.25 meters.
Venture
- Drill Dash
- Impact damage decreased from 60 to 40.
- Damage over time increased from 40 to 60.
- Clobber
- Impact damage decreased from 40 to 30.
- Damage over time increased from 30 to 40.
- Tectonic Shock
- Vertical knockback decreased by 30%.
Support
Illari
- Solar Rifle
- Primary fire recovery increased from 0.2 to 0.25 seconds.
Secondary fire heal-per-second increased from 105 to 115.
- Primary fire recovery increased from 0.2 to 0.25 seconds.
Lúcio
- Sonic Amplifier
- Damage per projectile decreased from 20 to 18.
- Soundwave
- Damage increased from 35 to 45.
Lifeweaver
- Rejuvenating Dash
- Heal increased from 50 to 60.
- Tree of Life
- Pulse healing increased from 75 to 90.
Moira
- Biotic Grasp
- Damage per second decreased from 65 to 60.
- Coalescence
- Self-heal per second increased from 50 to 55.
Mythic Hero Skin Updates in Overwatch 2 Season 10
Players can now unlock Mythic Hero Skins in the new Mythic Shop by exchanging Mythic Prisms.
Mythic Hero Skins cost 50 Mythic Prisms and come with a starting set of customizations. An additional 10 Mythic Prisms per level can be used to unlock more customizations. A total of 80 Prisms is needed to unlock a Mythic Skin and all of the available customizations.
Mythic Prisms
Mythic Prisms can be earned in the Premium Battle Pass. A total of 80 Mythic Prisms can be earned this way.
Additional Mythic Prisms can be purchased in the shop.
General Updates in Overwatch 2 Season 10
Challenges
- Completing Weekly Challenge milestones will now reward additional Battle Pass XP.
- Overwatch Coins that were earned in the Weekly Challenges can now be earned in the Battle Pass for all players.
- Reduced the number of Weekly Challenges.
Endorsement Changes
Players who are actioned for disruptive behavior and reduced to Endorsement Level 0 cannot use text or voice chat features until they return to Endorsement Level 1.
Hide My Name
- Updated option in Streamer Protect, found in your Social Options.
- You are now able to hide your BattleTag from other players in your group and from your friends in the match as well.
- When enabled, anywhere your BattleTag is displayed to players during a match now displays a random anonymized BattleTag, instead of only to the player with the “Hide My Name” setting visibly enabled.
Progression
- Added progression badges/sub-badges and rewards for Venture. Rewards can be found in Hero Challenges.
Leaver Penalties
- Leaving two out of 20 games will result in a 5-minute suspension from queuing for most modes.
- 10 or more out of 20 games will result in a 48-hour suspension from queuing for most modes.
- All other threshold tiers are unchanged.
Competitive Updates
Competitive Role-Specific Titles
- End-of-season titles for Competitive Role Queue now include the role the rank was achieved in.
- Examples include Champion Tank, Champion Support, Champion Damage, and Open Queue Champion.
Competitive Progress
- Each Role Rank Card now displays the associated Competitive Role-Specific title.
- Role Rank Cards can now be selected to open the Match History for the selected role.
- Match history will display the following: Map / Game Mode, Heroes / Role, Date, Score, Results of the match
- Match History can now be selected to open the Game Report for a match.
Grouping Restrictions
- All previous Competitive Grouping Restrictions have been removed.
- All groups in Competitive Play are now classified as Narrow or Wide.
- Players between Bronze and Diamond must be within five divisions of each other player in their group to be in a Narrow Group.
- Players at Master must be within three divisions of each other player in their group to be in a Narrow Group.
- Players at Grandmaster and Champion cannot be in Narrow groups, regardless of how close their ranks are. This restriction ensures that our highest-ranked players have the highest quality Narrow matches.
- Narrow Groups will always be matched against other Narrow Groups or solo players. If a group has both Wide and Narrow configurations of players, the Narrow configuration will always be prioritized.
- Any group that does not meet the criteria is considered a Wide Group.
- Wide Groups of four players may not queue. This restriction exists so that solo players are never required to make a Wide match.
- Wide Groups have increased queue times and reduced match quality because it’s more difficult to find another group of players with the same ranks in the same roles to match against.
- The amount a player’s Rank Progress changes after each match is modified by the group’s width.
- The wider the group is, the less their ranks will change when winning or losing.
- The higher the rank of the highest-ranked player in a Wide Group, the less the ranks of all players in the group will change when winning or losing.
- Players will now be informed if the configuration of roles they have selected would result in a Wide Group.
- The Tier Legend has been updated, and a new banner has been added to explain the rules described above.
Rank Information
- New Modifier: “Wide”—this modifier reduces changes in Rank Progress when winning or losing matches. The wider your group, the less your Rank Progress will change with each win or loss.
- The modifier “Volatile” has been renamed to “Demotion.”
- Arrows displayed under the modifiers have been changed to point from left to right instead of right to left.
- New Modifier: Demotion Protection
- This modifier appears on the Rank Progress bar to denote when you did not go down in Skill Division because of a loss. If you lose the next match after, then you are dropped down to the previous Skill Division.
- Victory and Defeat have been added below the Rank Progress bar where modifiers are displayed.
Golden Weapons
- Golden weapons can now be purchased with either Legacy Competitive Points or 2024 Competitive Points. You cannot purchase weapons with a combination of both currencies.
Bug Fixes
General
- Hero Mastery Gauntlet – fixed a bug that could cause more AI teammates than intended.
- Fixed a bug with Wall Climb that could allow Heroes with the passive to climb infinitely.
- Fixed a bug with Diamond, Masters, and Grandmaster not playing any effects when entering the Top 500.
- Fixed a bug with duplicate entries on the Leaderboard.
- Fixed the missing flash notification on taskbar when joining a game as a backfill.
Maps
- Fixed in a previous update – resolved an issue where jump pads could become deactivated.
Circuit Royal
- Fixed an issue with the payload tires launching players unexpectedly.
Paraíso
- Fixed an area near the second point where the payload dock could negatively impact Earth Shatter and Tectonic Shock’s ability to hit larger heroes.
Heroes
Echo
- Fixed an issue with Duplicate that could prevent a death being counted if it was used as Echo falls off the map.
Doomfist
- Fixed an interaction with Mei’s Ice Wall that could allow you to get under the map.
- Fixed a bug with Power Block sounds triggering even if it was not blocking damage.
Illari
- Fixed an issue with Captive Sun affecting targets through floors and ceilings.
Junkrat
- Fixed a bug with Riptire receiving the self-healing passive.
Lifeweaver
- Fixed a bug where some un-targetable heroes could be healed by Tree of Life.
Mauga
- Fixed an interaction with Overrun and Brigitte’s Shield Bash that resulted in Mauga being knocked down with Overrun active.
Mercy
- Fixed a bug with the Caduceus Staff not opening up with the Parasol emote and Pose.
Venture
- Fixed a bug that would prevent Drill Dash from activating while underground if the input was pressed while falling through the air and Burrow was active.
- Fixed a bug where Drill Dash could deal damage multiple times with the initial impact and instantly kill targets or knock them back exceedingly far.
- Fixed a bug where certain heroes were still being pushed back even if they escaped from Drill Dash.
- Fixed a bug where Venture would sometimes launch very far if using Drill Dash off a ledge while Burrowed.
- Fixed a bug where attempting to emerge during Burrow near ledges would sometimes end the ability prematurely.
- Fixed a bug where the third-person camera would snap back to first-person instantly if you were in the air when burrow ended.
- Fixed a bug where UI prompts for emerging and Drill Dash were not visible during Burrow.
- Fixed a bug that could allow players to prevent footfall audio from playing.
The Overwatch 2 Season 10 update with the new hero Venture, the alternate universe Mirrorwatch cosmetics, the new Clash game mode, and all of the updates above goes live on April 16, 2024.