The Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024 update brings crazy changes to every hero in the game! Check out every wacky tweak your main is getting here.

Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024

There is an Overwatch 2 April Fools event that will run for 7 days. Play games to unlock these exclusive sprays!

This wacky version of Overwatch 2  is available as the “Balanced Overwatch” Arcade game mode and will be live until April 8.

Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024: Tank Hero Changes

D.Va

Developer Comments: Mech go zoom and D.Va bomb go boom.

Boosters

  • Can now move backwards.
  • Can now be canceled with Crouch.
  • Canceling the ability with Crouch in the first .4 seconds reduces the cooldown to 1.5 seconds.

Self Destruct

  • Knockback increased by 900%.

Doomfist

Developer Comments: Doomfist is a mobility hero, so there’s no reason he should be slowing down while blocking right?

  • Power Block and Meteor Strike also empower your next Quick Melee.

Power Block

  • Movement Speed Modifier increased from .65x to 1.25x.

Junker Queen

Developer Comments: Leave it to Junker Queen to cut her way toward new heights.

Jagged Blade

  • Pressing Secondary Fire while the ability is active now magnetizes Junker Queen to Gracie.
  • Cooldown now starts when blade starts returning to Junker Queen.
  • Cooldown decreased from 6 to 4 seconds.

Mauga

Developer Comments: Smallga

  • Health decreased from 350 to 25.
  • Mauga’s Scale has been reduced by 50%.

Incendiary Chain Gun

  • Hitting enemies who are ‘On Fire’ will Ignite them.

Orisa

Developer Comments: Efi has made some changes to Orisa’s technology inspired by a completely hypothetical scenario where a certain archer rides her into battle.

Energy Javelin

  • Ricochets once.
  • Explodes when it sticks.

Rammatra

Developer Comments: We heard Ramattra wasn’t suffering enough so we’ve increased his suffering so that when he causes suffering his enemies will suffer as much as he has suffered.

  • Base armor increased from 100 to 225.

Annihilation

  • Moved from his Ultimate to Ability 1
  • No longer pauses its duration while dealing damage.
  • Movement Speed Increased by 20%.
  • Duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
  • Damage Per Second Decreased from 30 to 20.
  • Radius decreased from 12 to 9 meters.

Nemesis Form

  • Moved from his Ability 1 to his Ultimate.
  • Always has Annihilation active while in use.
  • Fully heals Ramattra on use.
  • Pummel Damage increased from 60 to 75.
  • Pummel Range has been increased from 10 to 15.

Reinhardt

Reinhardt Comment: HAHA! THIS IS JUST LIKE PING PONG! WATCH THIS, BRIGITTE! I WILL BE ENTERING THE CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR!

Barrier Field

  • You can now press Primary Fire to reflects projectiles.
  • Health decreases by 20% every second while reflecting.
  • Barrier size decreased to 50% while Reflecting.
  • Camera Lock input now bound to Quick Melee.

Roadhog

Developer Comments: Much to the chagrin of his enemies, Roadhog has recently discovered baseball.

Pig Pen

  • Projectile Speed increased from 26 to 80.
  • Projectile Damage increased from 0 to 40.

Sigma

Developer Comments: Danger! Falling rocks.

Accretion

  • Projectile Speed decreased from 37 to 30.
  • Projectile Gravity decreased from 18 to 2.
  • Pressing the ability button while Accretion is active will cause the rock to crash into the ground. When crashed, it will deal 50 damage in a 4-meter radius and stun anyone damaged.

Winston

Developer Comments: Empowering the “no aim” playstyle.

Tesla Cannon

  • Secondary Fire now chains between enemies.

Primal Rage

  • Punches also cause lightning to chain between enemies.

Wrecking Ball

Developer Comments: We're preparing to retcon Wrecking Ball into a crab. Hope these changes are sufficiently immersive.

  • Wrecking Ball’s sideways movement speed increased by 55%.

Quad Cannons

  • Deals increased damage as you continue to walk sideways.

Zarya

Developer Comments: Please don’t burst Zarya’s bubble, no matter how big it gets.

Particle Barrier and Projected Barrier

  • Increases the size of the bubbled target by 1.75x.

Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024: Damage Hero Changes

Ashe

Developer Comments: B.O.B.’s upset from being called the wrong name, so F.R.E.D.’s picking up the slack.

F.R.E.D.

  • New Ability on mouse scroll.
  • Weapon Swap.
  • Call in F.R.E.D. to charge for a short duration before leaving.

Bastion

Developer Comments: Yeah, we’ve switched up his configurations a little. So anyway, start blastin'.

Configuration: Assault

  • Configuration: Assault is now the default form.
  • Movement speed penalty has been removed.
  • Configuration: Assault now has 150 Ammo.
  • Damage per bullet decreased from 12 to 5.
  • Now deals 1.5x damage for critical hits.

Reconfigure

  • Now transforms Bastion into Configuration: Recon.
  • Grants a movement speed bonus of 35%.
  • Configuration: Sentry now fires shotgun blasts.

Cassidy

Developer Comments: Extra survivability is every cowboy’s dream – just don’t die.

Wanted!

  • New Passive
  • One enemy is marked. Kill them to gain 50 health until the next time you die. After 5 kills, you gain 1 health each time.

Echo

Developer Comments: Now bringing Mystery Heroes into other modes.

Focusing Beam

  • Targets within 8 meters of Echo take damage as if they’re under half health.

Duplicate

  • Can no longer choose who you duplicate.
  • Can now duplicate allies.
  • Duplicate’s Health no longer capped at 300 health.
  • Duplicate now gains an extra 100 Shields.
  • Bonus Ult Charge Gain Rate increased from 4 to 6.5.

Genji

Developer Comments: Parry this! *Not exclusive to casual players.

Deflect

  • Press Primary Fire with perfect timing to critically deflect a projectile.

Hanzo

Developer Comments: Hanzo has always struggled to overcome his past, so it’s hard for him not to bounce back to old habits.

Storm Arrows

  • Number of ricochets increased from 1 to 3.
  • Number of projectiles per shot increased from 1 to 5.
  • Damage of each projectile decreased by 78%.

Junkrat

Developer Comments: Junkrat put bombs on his bombs. Not sure why this would surprise anybody.

Frag Launcher

  • You can now detonate Frag Launcher projectiles with Secondary Fire.

Mei

Developer Request: Definitely do not use this to get to spots on the map you’re not supposed to get to, thanks.

Avalanche Launch

  • New Ability.
  • Press Jump in the Air to activate.
  • Creates a large Ice Pillar under Mei.
  • Can be canceled with Interact.

Pharah

Developer Comments: You’ve used Hover Jets. You’ve used Jump Jets. You’ve used Jet Dash. But have you tried Jet Land?

Jet Land

  • New Ability.
  • Press Crouch in the Air to activate.
  • Dash downwards towards the ground.

Reaper

Developer Comments: Someone’s taken a page out of Mauga’s book.

Hellfire Shotguns

  • Primary Fire now only shoots one shotgun.
  • Damage per bullet reduced from 5.4 to 2.8.
  • Ammo increased from 8 to 16.
  • Secondary Fire now shoots the other shotgun.

Sojourn

Developer Comments: Vivian Chase? More like Vivian Pull.

Disruptor Shot

  • Disruptor Shot now pulls enemies in on deploy.
  • You can deploy Disruptor Shot early by pressing E again.

Soldier: 76

Developer Comments: Run and gun? Sounds like fun!

Heavy Pulse Rifle

  • Can now be used during Sprint.
  • Using Heavy Pulse Rifle while sprinting has a spread of 2.

Sombra

Developer Comments: To keep fights fair, let the enemy team know that they should update their network anti-virus and firewalls as soon as possible.

Virus

  • Killing an enemy infected with Virus, it attempts to spread to a nearby enemy.

Symmetra

Developer Comments: Symmetra can’t troll you if you don’t press Teleport.

Teleporter

  • Only places exit Teleporter.
  • Any ally can use Teleporter regardless of their location.
  • Teleporter duration decreased from 10 to 4 seconds.

Torbjörn

Developer Comments: Everyone deserves a pet turret.

Deploy Turret

  • The turret now sticks to walls, ceilings, and allies.

Tracer

Developer Comments: krow slotsiP esluP ruoy woh gnignahc ,erutuf ro tsap eht ot uoy sdnes ylmodnaR

Recall

  • Randomly sends you to the past or future, changing how your Pulse Pistols work.

Widowmaker

Developer Comments: Hooks + Headshot = Parkour

Grappling Hook

  • Now has 3 charges.
  • Getting a critical hit with Widow’s Kiss’s secondary fire replenishes one charge of the ability.

Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024: Support Hero Changes

Ana

Developer Comments: Rise and shine! How’s this for a rude awakening?

Sleep Dart

  • Slept enemies slowly rise while Sleeping.
  • Enemies take fall damage when they land.

Baptiste

Developer Comments: Someone once advised Baptiste to keep moving forward. He’s really taken that advice to heart.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
overwatch 2 season 10 battle pass venture

XC Enriquez ·

overwatch 2 match 2024 update patch notes cowboy bebop

XC Enriquez ·

overwatch 2 reaper voice line

XC Enriquez ·

Exo-Boots

  • Now launches you forward rather than upward.

Amplification Matrix

  • Increases speed of projectiles shot through it by 200%.

Brigitte

Developer Comments: Bigitte

  • Scale increased by 1.5x.
  • Armor increased from 50 to 150.

Shield Barrier

  • Health increased from 250 to 700.
  • Always uses bigger size.

Rally

  • Resets your Shield Bash cooldown.
  • Movement Speed bonus increased from 1.15x to 1.3x.

Illari

Developer Comments: Fixing a longstanding Illari bug, her solar powers are now fully functional.

Captive Sun

  • After using Captive Sun, Illari becomes Solar Installed. She moves faster and charges her Solar Rifle Faster, her rifle always charges to full damage power.
  • Movement speed bonus 1.2x.
  • Attack charge time reduced by 40%.
  • Healing recharge bonus 1.2x.

Solar Powered

  • New Passive.
  • Illari is always Solar Installed when the sun is out.

Kiriko

Dev Comment: You should see her on her trampoline.

Protection Suzu

  • Now also grants allies a 10% damage boost, 10% healing boost, 50% movement speed boost, and 700% increased jump height.
  • Increased duration from .65 to 1 second.

Vulpine Agility

  • New Passive
  • Kiriko can jump an extra time in the air

Lifeweaver

Developer Comments: Reach new heights with Lifeweaver through the power of photosynthesis.

Petal Platform

  • Now raises 20m (up from 8m).

Lucio

Developer Comment: Lucio’s gun is now keepin’ it in time.

Sonic Amplifier

  • Ammo increased from 20 to 30.
  • Recovery decreased from .14 seconds per bullet to .125 seconds per bullet.
  • Now Shoots 3 bullets per volley during Speed Boost and 5 bullets per volley during Healing Boost.

Sound Barrier

  • Knocks up enemies the sound waves hit.

Mercy

Developer Comments: Goodbye, 0 damage numbers!

Caduceus Staff

  • Damage boost from Secondary Fire removed.
  • Secondary Fire is now Damage Staff. (Ability 2 on Controller.)
  • Damage Staff Fires Caduceus Blaster projectiles.
  • Projectiles have a smaller size.
  • Size gets bigger during ult.
  • 2 more damage.
  • Projectiles reload automatically while not firing.
  • Projectiles reload at twice the speed while healing or after 4 seconds without firing.
  • Can fire projectiles at a reduced firing speed if healing beam is active.
  • Healing beam can heal at a reduced rate if Damage Staff is active.

Caduceus Blaster

  • Removed.

Moira

Dev Comment: Moira’s right arm is starting to melt from all the experimentation, so she’s switching it up.

Biotic Grasp (Primary Fire)

  • Now deals damage instead of healing.

Biotic Grasp (Secondary Fire)

  • Now heals instead of doing damage.

Zenyatta

Developer Comments: “Let Zen walk?” Not sure about that one.

Orb of Destruction

  • Ammo increased from 25 to 32.
  • Secondary Fire charge time per projectile decreased from .52 to .47.
  • Secondary Fire projectiles fire 33% faster.
  • Secondary Fire damage decreased by 30%.
  • You can now charge up to 8 Orbs with Secondary Fire.
  • Zenyatta’s accelerates upward while charging Secondary Fire.