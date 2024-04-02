The Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024 update brings crazy changes to every hero in the game! Check out every wacky tweak your main is getting here.
Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024
There is an Overwatch 2 April Fools event that will run for 7 days. Play games to unlock these exclusive sprays!
These new Hero sprays are no joke 😍
This wacky version of Overwatch 2 is available as the “Balanced Overwatch” Arcade game mode and will be live until April 8.
The Hero balance changes you've all been waiting for 👀
Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024: Tank Hero Changes
D.Va
Developer Comments: Mech go zoom and D.Va bomb go boom.
Boosters
- Can now move backwards.
- Can now be canceled with Crouch.
- Canceling the ability with Crouch in the first .4 seconds reduces the cooldown to 1.5 seconds.
Self Destruct
- Knockback increased by 900%.
Doomfist
Developer Comments: Doomfist is a mobility hero, so there’s no reason he should be slowing down while blocking right?
- Power Block and Meteor Strike also empower your next Quick Melee.
Power Block
- Movement Speed Modifier increased from .65x to 1.25x.
Junker Queen
Developer Comments: Leave it to Junker Queen to cut her way toward new heights.
Jagged Blade
- Pressing Secondary Fire while the ability is active now magnetizes Junker Queen to Gracie.
- Cooldown now starts when blade starts returning to Junker Queen.
- Cooldown decreased from 6 to 4 seconds.
Mauga
Developer Comments: Smallga
- Health decreased from 350 to 25.
- Mauga’s Scale has been reduced by 50%.
Incendiary Chain Gun
- Hitting enemies who are ‘On Fire’ will Ignite them.
Orisa
Developer Comments: Efi has made some changes to Orisa’s technology inspired by a completely hypothetical scenario where a certain archer rides her into battle.
Energy Javelin
- Ricochets once.
- Explodes when it sticks.
Rammatra
Developer Comments: We heard Ramattra wasn’t suffering enough so we’ve increased his suffering so that when he causes suffering his enemies will suffer as much as he has suffered.
- Base armor increased from 100 to 225.
Annihilation
- Moved from his Ultimate to Ability 1
- No longer pauses its duration while dealing damage.
- Movement Speed Increased by 20%.
- Duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
- Damage Per Second Decreased from 30 to 20.
- Radius decreased from 12 to 9 meters.
Nemesis Form
- Moved from his Ability 1 to his Ultimate.
- Always has Annihilation active while in use.
- Fully heals Ramattra on use.
- Pummel Damage increased from 60 to 75.
- Pummel Range has been increased from 10 to 15.
Reinhardt
Reinhardt Comment: HAHA! THIS IS JUST LIKE PING PONG! WATCH THIS, BRIGITTE! I WILL BE ENTERING THE CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR!
Barrier Field
- You can now press Primary Fire to reflects projectiles.
- Health decreases by 20% every second while reflecting.
- Barrier size decreased to 50% while Reflecting.
- Camera Lock input now bound to Quick Melee.
Roadhog
Developer Comments: Much to the chagrin of his enemies, Roadhog has recently discovered baseball.
Pig Pen
- Projectile Speed increased from 26 to 80.
- Projectile Damage increased from 0 to 40.
Sigma
Developer Comments: Danger! Falling rocks.
Accretion
- Projectile Speed decreased from 37 to 30.
- Projectile Gravity decreased from 18 to 2.
- Pressing the ability button while Accretion is active will cause the rock to crash into the ground. When crashed, it will deal 50 damage in a 4-meter radius and stun anyone damaged.
Winston
Developer Comments: Empowering the “no aim” playstyle.
Tesla Cannon
- Secondary Fire now chains between enemies.
Primal Rage
- Punches also cause lightning to chain between enemies.
Wrecking Ball
Developer Comments: We're preparing to retcon Wrecking Ball into a crab. Hope these changes are sufficiently immersive.
- Wrecking Ball’s sideways movement speed increased by 55%.
Quad Cannons
- Deals increased damage as you continue to walk sideways.
Zarya
Developer Comments: Please don’t burst Zarya’s bubble, no matter how big it gets.
Particle Barrier and Projected Barrier
- Increases the size of the bubbled target by 1.75x.
Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024: Damage Hero Changes
Ashe
Developer Comments: B.O.B.’s upset from being called the wrong name, so F.R.E.D.’s picking up the slack.
F.R.E.D.
- New Ability on mouse scroll.
- Weapon Swap.
- Call in F.R.E.D. to charge for a short duration before leaving.
Bastion
Developer Comments: Yeah, we’ve switched up his configurations a little. So anyway, start blastin'.
Configuration: Assault
- Configuration: Assault is now the default form.
- Movement speed penalty has been removed.
- Configuration: Assault now has 150 Ammo.
- Damage per bullet decreased from 12 to 5.
- Now deals 1.5x damage for critical hits.
Reconfigure
- Now transforms Bastion into Configuration: Recon.
- Grants a movement speed bonus of 35%.
- Configuration: Sentry now fires shotgun blasts.
Cassidy
Developer Comments: Extra survivability is every cowboy’s dream – just don’t die.
Wanted!
- New Passive
- One enemy is marked. Kill them to gain 50 health until the next time you die. After 5 kills, you gain 1 health each time.
Echo
Developer Comments: Now bringing Mystery Heroes into other modes.
Focusing Beam
- Targets within 8 meters of Echo take damage as if they’re under half health.
Duplicate
- Can no longer choose who you duplicate.
- Can now duplicate allies.
- Duplicate’s Health no longer capped at 300 health.
- Duplicate now gains an extra 100 Shields.
- Bonus Ult Charge Gain Rate increased from 4 to 6.5.
Genji
Developer Comments: Parry this! *Not exclusive to casual players.
Deflect
- Press Primary Fire with perfect timing to critically deflect a projectile.
Hanzo
Developer Comments: Hanzo has always struggled to overcome his past, so it’s hard for him not to bounce back to old habits.
Storm Arrows
- Number of ricochets increased from 1 to 3.
- Number of projectiles per shot increased from 1 to 5.
- Damage of each projectile decreased by 78%.
Junkrat
Developer Comments: Junkrat put bombs on his bombs. Not sure why this would surprise anybody.
Frag Launcher
- You can now detonate Frag Launcher projectiles with Secondary Fire.
Mei
Developer Request: Definitely do not use this to get to spots on the map you’re not supposed to get to, thanks.
Avalanche Launch
- New Ability.
- Press Jump in the Air to activate.
- Creates a large Ice Pillar under Mei.
- Can be canceled with Interact.
Pharah
Developer Comments: You’ve used Hover Jets. You’ve used Jump Jets. You’ve used Jet Dash. But have you tried Jet Land?
Jet Land
- New Ability.
- Press Crouch in the Air to activate.
- Dash downwards towards the ground.
Reaper
Developer Comments: Someone’s taken a page out of Mauga’s book.
Hellfire Shotguns
- Primary Fire now only shoots one shotgun.
- Damage per bullet reduced from 5.4 to 2.8.
- Ammo increased from 8 to 16.
- Secondary Fire now shoots the other shotgun.
Sojourn
Developer Comments: Vivian Chase? More like Vivian Pull.
Disruptor Shot
- Disruptor Shot now pulls enemies in on deploy.
- You can deploy Disruptor Shot early by pressing E again.
Soldier: 76
Developer Comments: Run and gun? Sounds like fun!
Heavy Pulse Rifle
- Can now be used during Sprint.
- Using Heavy Pulse Rifle while sprinting has a spread of 2.
Sombra
Developer Comments: To keep fights fair, let the enemy team know that they should update their network anti-virus and firewalls as soon as possible.
Virus
- Killing an enemy infected with Virus, it attempts to spread to a nearby enemy.
Symmetra
Developer Comments: Symmetra can’t troll you if you don’t press Teleport.
Teleporter
- Only places exit Teleporter.
- Any ally can use Teleporter regardless of their location.
- Teleporter duration decreased from 10 to 4 seconds.
Torbjörn
Developer Comments: Everyone deserves a pet turret.
Deploy Turret
- The turret now sticks to walls, ceilings, and allies.
Tracer
Developer Comments: krow slotsiP esluP ruoy woh gnignahc ,erutuf ro tsap eht ot uoy sdnes ylmodnaR
Recall
- Randomly sends you to the past or future, changing how your Pulse Pistols work.
Widowmaker
Developer Comments: Hooks + Headshot = Parkour
Grappling Hook
- Now has 3 charges.
- Getting a critical hit with Widow’s Kiss’s secondary fire replenishes one charge of the ability.
Overwatch 2 April Fools 2024: Support Hero Changes
Ana
Developer Comments: Rise and shine! How’s this for a rude awakening?
Sleep Dart
- Slept enemies slowly rise while Sleeping.
- Enemies take fall damage when they land.
Baptiste
Developer Comments: Someone once advised Baptiste to keep moving forward. He’s really taken that advice to heart.
Exo-Boots
- Now launches you forward rather than upward.
Amplification Matrix
- Increases speed of projectiles shot through it by 200%.
Brigitte
Developer Comments: Bigitte
- Scale increased by 1.5x.
- Armor increased from 50 to 150.
Shield Barrier
- Health increased from 250 to 700.
- Always uses bigger size.
Rally
- Resets your Shield Bash cooldown.
- Movement Speed bonus increased from 1.15x to 1.3x.
Illari
Developer Comments: Fixing a longstanding Illari bug, her solar powers are now fully functional.
Captive Sun
- After using Captive Sun, Illari becomes Solar Installed. She moves faster and charges her Solar Rifle Faster, her rifle always charges to full damage power.
- Movement speed bonus 1.2x.
- Attack charge time reduced by 40%.
- Healing recharge bonus 1.2x.
Solar Powered
- New Passive.
- Illari is always Solar Installed when the sun is out.
Kiriko
Dev Comment: You should see her on her trampoline.
Protection Suzu
- Now also grants allies a 10% damage boost, 10% healing boost, 50% movement speed boost, and 700% increased jump height.
- Increased duration from .65 to 1 second.
Vulpine Agility
- New Passive
- Kiriko can jump an extra time in the air
Lifeweaver
Developer Comments: Reach new heights with Lifeweaver through the power of photosynthesis.
Petal Platform
- Now raises 20m (up from 8m).
Lucio
Developer Comment: Lucio’s gun is now keepin’ it in time.
Sonic Amplifier
- Ammo increased from 20 to 30.
- Recovery decreased from .14 seconds per bullet to .125 seconds per bullet.
- Now Shoots 3 bullets per volley during Speed Boost and 5 bullets per volley during Healing Boost.
Sound Barrier
- Knocks up enemies the sound waves hit.
Mercy
Developer Comments: Goodbye, 0 damage numbers!
Caduceus Staff
- Damage boost from Secondary Fire removed.
- Secondary Fire is now Damage Staff. (Ability 2 on Controller.)
- Damage Staff Fires Caduceus Blaster projectiles.
- Projectiles have a smaller size.
- Size gets bigger during ult.
- 2 more damage.
- Projectiles reload automatically while not firing.
- Projectiles reload at twice the speed while healing or after 4 seconds without firing.
- Can fire projectiles at a reduced firing speed if healing beam is active.
- Healing beam can heal at a reduced rate if Damage Staff is active.
Caduceus Blaster
- Removed.
Moira
Dev Comment: Moira’s right arm is starting to melt from all the experimentation, so she’s switching it up.
Biotic Grasp (Primary Fire)
- Now deals damage instead of healing.
Biotic Grasp (Secondary Fire)
- Now heals instead of doing damage.
Zenyatta
Developer Comments: “Let Zen walk?” Not sure about that one.
Orb of Destruction
- Ammo increased from 25 to 32.
- Secondary Fire charge time per projectile decreased from .52 to .47.
- Secondary Fire projectiles fire 33% faster.
- Secondary Fire damage decreased by 30%.
- You can now charge up to 8 Orbs with Secondary Fire.
- Zenyatta’s accelerates upward while charging Secondary Fire.