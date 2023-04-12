Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Angels’ 3B Anthony Rendon previously made early-season headlines for getting into an altercation with an Oakland Athletics fan. After facing a suspension for the incident, Rendon recently commented on what led to the altercation, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, via Yahoo News.

“I don’t know what it was,” Rendon said. “It just got to me, for whatever reason. I don’t know. Whether it’s just the grind of the last handful of years, just being through so much stuff. I don’t know.”

Anthony Rendon helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series victory in 2019. He was also an MVP candidate in Washington, and ultimately signed a lucrative deal with the Angels in free agency following the 2019 campaign. Since coming to Anaheim, however, Rendon has struggled to stay healthy. His performance has dwindled as a result.

The infielder has appeared in no more than 58 games in any of his three seasons with the Halos. He performed well during the shortened 2020 season, but it has been down hill since then. Perhaps this altercation was due to frustration simply boiling over.

Angels manager Phil Nevin talked about Anthony Rendon in a recent interview, stating that Rendon has emerged as the team’s leader, per Foul Territory on Twitter.

“He (Rendon) was injured most of last year,” Nevin said. “He chose to stay with us as a group and really became kind of a leader of this team.”

Rendon can impact the Angels in a major way if he’s able to remain healthy in 2023.