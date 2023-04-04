Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

There was lots of excitement for Major League Baseball’s Opening Day last Thursday, and for the most part, things went on without any issues. Unfortunately for Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, the day was anything but pleasant.

Rendon was captured on video getting into with a fan after the Angels lost 2-1 to the Oakland Athletics in the season’s first game in Oakland. The altercation resulted in MLB suspending the infielder for five games, which is said to be in an appealing process, according to The Athletic.

In the aftermath, Anthony Rendon appears to be remorseful for the altercation, and understands where he might have messed up, per Angels beat writer Sam Blum (via Twitter).

“Anthony Rendon said ‘I let my emotions get the best of me’ on Thursday night in his interaction with the fan. He said they apologized to each other on the phone. Rendon said he gets it. He goes to sporting events too, and likes to heckle,” Blum tweeted.

The interactions between players and fans are always a slippery slope. Fans are going to say things designed to upset players, but at times, it can become offensive. At the same time, players are expected to let things go, but who could blame them if they feel the need to respond to those attacks when they become personal?

There’s not telling what was said by the A’s fan to incite Rendon, but in the video captured on a Yahoo Sports article, Rendon thought he heard the man call him a “b***h.”

The good thing is it didn’t turn too ugly, and the two men were able to settle their differences on the phone. That’s an ending far better than the alternative.