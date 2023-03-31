Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Anthony Rendon got in a physical confrontation with a fan after the Los Angeles Angels Opening Day loss to the Oakland Athletics. He grabbed the fan and attempted to hit him in the face, reports TMZ.

Based on the video, Rendon looks to be agitated with the fan for calling him some NSFW language. The confrontation comes as the Angels head to the clubhouse after suffering a close 2-1 loss where Rendon struggled from the plate.

Rendon finished the game 0-3 and he struck out two times. He did make it on base once with a base-on-balls, but he was definitely not pleased with his Opening Day performance. This could suggest why he became so hostile with the A’s fan after the game.

Starting out the season on the wrong foot is exactly what Rendon and the rest of the Angels’ faithful didn’t want to see from him after his recent output. The oft-injured star hasn’t yet played 100 games since arriving in Anaheim in 2020.

When he joined the Angels, Rendon was coming off the best year of his career with the Washington Nationals in 2019. He had a slash of .319/.412/.598 that season, including 34 home runs and 126 RBIs. In his Angels career, he hasn’t posted numbers anywhere near those totals.

The Angels brought in MLB journeyman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Minnesota Twins this off-season, so Rendon is undoubtedly feeling the heat. If he doesn’t return to his Nationals form anytime soon, his playing time could take a severe hit.

Before his play digs into his time on the field, a punishment from the MLB might put him on the bench first. The league office certainly will not be happy to see one of their players put hands on a paying fan.