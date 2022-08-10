Shohei Ohtani matches Babe Ruth with latest epic feat in Angels win

Shohei Ohtani accomplished yet another historic feat that only Babe Ruth has done. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation has always been compared to the Great Bambino and again showed why in the Angels’ 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani joined Ruth as the only other MLB player to record 10 pitching wins and 10 home runs in one season. Ruth did so with the 1918 Boston Red Sox and two players from the Negro Leagues — Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs and Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit Stars — also accomplished the feat. Also, Ohtani passed Ichiro Suzuki for the second-most MLB homers by a Japanese-born player.

Time after time, Ohtani catches Ruth in the history books with his hitting and pitching excellence. The 28-year-old also has some records that not even Ruth could achieve. The Angles’ superstar has an OPS of .849 with 25 home runs in 107 games this season as well as an ERA of 2.68 and 157 strikeouts in 111.0 innings on the bump.

Shohei Ohtani pitched 6 scoreless innings tonight. He also did this. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/SBfF7BT3m7 — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2022

The Angels may not have a great amount of team success to show for Ohtani’s brilliance but he is still staking his claim as one of the most incredible athletes in all of sports. He is following up his unanimous MVP season by getting more dominant on the mound and posting the lowest strikeout percentage (as a hitter) of his career. Although it isn’t the same form of dominance he showed last season, he is still along the very best players in baseball.

Los Angeles is truly gifted to have someone like Ohtani but will have to start putting a good team around him. He is a free agent after next season, so the clock is ticking.