The Los Angeles Angels (22-21) are across the country to take on the Baltimore Orioles (27-15) Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you an Angels-Orioles prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Angels have split the first two games of this series with the Orioles. Gio Urshela and Shohei Ohtani each have four hits so far in the series. As a team, the Angels have 25 total hits for an average of .321. Eight of their 25 hits have been for extra bases. Chad Wallach, Mickey Moniak and Ohtani have each homered in the two games so far. On the mound, the Angels have struck out the Orioles 19 times in 17 innings pitched while walking only three.

11 different players have recorded a hit for the Orioles, but they only have 15 on the series. This gives them a batting average of .231. Ryan Mountcastle, Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman have two hits each in the series. Five different players have hit a homerun in the first two games. On the mound, the Orioles bullpen has allowed just one run in nine innings pitched against the Angels.

The starting pitchers for the third game of this series are Griffin Canning and Kyle Bradish.

Here are the Angels-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Orioles Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-162)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Angels vs. Orioles

TV: Bally Sports West, MASN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels will need win this game at the plate. Canning has had a few good starts this season, but he has struggled in his last two. Los Angeles needs to give as much run support to Canning as possible. With Bradish on the mound for Baltimore, the Angels can put up a few runs. Bradish has a 4.56 ERA on the season and a 1.48 WHIP. The Angels will get on base in this game. With runners in scoring position, the Angels are batting .277. As long as the Angels can get into scoring position, they will score some runs.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Canning has given up five earned runs in each of his last two outings. He has also given up a homerun in his last four starts. The Orioles have not hit too well in this series, but there is a chance to turn that around in this game. Baltimore is top half of the league in batting average on the season and they are also fourth in stolen bases. When Baltimore gets on, they will try to steal second or third base. This puts a lot of pressure on the opposing pitchers and fares well for the Orioles. If they can get on and get in scoring position, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be competitive. Canning and Bradish are both capable of having good outings. Bradish has allowed 13 earned runs this season, but seven of them have come in a single outing. Bradish should be able to have a good outing in this game, so expect the Orioles to win. Not only should they win, they should also be able to cover the spread.

Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+134), Over 9 (-104)