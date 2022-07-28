RUMOR: Angels warming up to idea of Shohei Ohtani trade

The Los Angeles Angels have seen a once-promising season fall flat on its face, which could result in an unprecedented roster shake-up at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the NY Post, the Angels’ have softened their stance on Shohei Ohtani’s availability, conceding that the team must listen to offers on everybody amid their plummet in the standings.

“Teams are calling regarding a potential trade for Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, and while a trade involving the unique superstar is seen as very unlikely, the Angels are for perhaps the first time not hanging up the phone,” reports the NY Post.

While an Ohtani trade remains highly unlikely, the Angels appear to no longer deem the two-way superstar to be untouchable at the deadline. If a team is willing to offer the Angels an insane haul, owner Arte Moreno could potentially be convinced to move on from the Japanese sensation. Whether a team would be willing to sacrifice the necessary components to complete an Ohtani trade remains to be seen, but there are bound to be various teams at least considering a push for the 28-year-old.

“No surprise, word is it would take something absolutely eye-popping for the Angels to even seriously consider dealing Ohtani,” said Heyman and Sherman.

While Juan Soto has been the talk of the MLB trade deadline, the Angels could change the game if they are truly willing to entertain a trade for Shohei Ohtani. This season, the reigning AL MVP has slashed .257/.352/.492 with 21 home runs, 59 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. On the mound, he’s logged a 2.80 ERA with 134 strikeouts in just 93.1 innings on the mound across 16 starts.