Rumor: Padres eyeing Shohei Ohtani, pitching upgrades ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The San Diego Padres are in the playoff race even with Fernando Tatis Jr. As the 2022 MLB trade deadline draws near, they are looking to make some improvements to help them keep their Wild Card spot and pursue the NL West title.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, San Diego has its eyes on help in the pitching department and is exploring a trade for a superstar. “The Padres’ A.J. Preller is among the general managers who typically explore pursuits of every big name, so perhaps it’s no surprise that, according to sources, he has checked in on the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Athletics’ Frankie Montas,” writes Rosenthal.

Any Ohtani trade would be earth-shattering but teaming him up with Tatis and Manny Machado would create an insane trio of superstars. The Los Angeles Angels have not indicated that their two-way superstar is available, so the Padres will have to pivot to other options.

Montas will be among the many pitchers available at the MLB trade deadline. Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle of the Cincinnati Reds and one of the starters from the Houston Astros rotation should be available.

The Padres have tons of solid pitchers, including All-Star Joe Musgrove, but could be without sensational rookie MacKenzie Gore for a while and are not seeing the value they were hoping for from Blake Snell and Sean Manaea. Making a trade for a more reliable starter will be crucial.

With Tatis making progress towards a return, now is the time for the Padres to make a big move.