Argentina legend Lionel Messi's impact transcends football, and his influence extends far beyond the pitch. Tennis legend Roger Federer, in a heartfelt gesture, nominated Messi for TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2023, recognizing the Argentine's profound global impact.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, likened Messi's footballing artistry to fine art. He revealed his admiration for former Argentina icons Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta and expressed his hope that Messi's legacy would resonate with future generations. Federer, who retired from tennis in September 2022, also expressed his desire to see Messi continue to grace the footballing world for a little while longer.

The tennis legend said, “Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension.”

“My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Lionel Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country.”

“Argentina’s World Cup victory was magnificent. Millions of fans’ taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don’t follow football must have realized the true impact of the world’s most popular game.”

This mutual admiration between the two sporting legends isn't new. When Federer announced his retirement, Messi paid a gracious tribute to the Swiss maestro. Messi referred to Federer as a “genius” and “unique in the history of tennis,” highlighting his role as an inspiration for athletes across disciplines.

Messi's recent triumph in helping Argentina secure the FIFA World Cup after 26 years only solidifies his status as a global icon. The heartfelt note from Federer underscores the profound impact Messi has had not only on the world of football but on athletes from various sports who recognize and admire his unparalleled talent and influence.