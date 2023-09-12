Lionel Messi has already completed football. His stints with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Argentina have given him countless accolades that span from UEFA Champions League trophies to winning the World Cup. It comes as no one's surprise that he is just enjoying life at the twilight of his career with Inter Miami and the MLS. One huge sign that he is doing just that is his mansion in Fort Lauderdale.

Lionel Messi may be staying at Inter Miami for a fairly long time. This means that getting a home in Florida just seems like the right choice. The MLS star has been hunting for a home in the area for a long time. He has been spotted at Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale.

The Inter Miami superstar would eventually choose to buy a property in Fort Lauderdale. He and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, got the place together. It cost them $10.8 million and every corner looks like it was worth the price. The place has 170 feet of water frontage along with amenities like a gym, spa, docks, and pool among others. Their newly acquired home spans nearly 1,600 square feet, per Katherine Kallergis of The Real Deal.

This is not the first real estate venture that Messi has made in Florida. He also acquired three condominiums in Sunny Isles Beach. It may not be his last acquisition either. The owners of Inter Miami plan to make a home stadium called Miami Freedom Park. It will only be a matter of time until he makes another deal to a nearer location.