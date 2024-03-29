Once again, Caleb Love and Arizona basketball's hopes for a Final Four appearance were dashed this year as No. 6 seed Clemson basketball pulled off a surprising upset against the second-seed Arizona the Sweet 16, winning 77-72 and securing a spot in the Elite Eight at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.
“For it to end like this is brutal,” a distraught Love said in the locker room. Arizona's standout player, Love, who was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, struggled with his shooting, going 5-for-18 from the field and 0-for-9 from beyond the arc.
Credit to Caleb Love, who sat and took questions for the entire locker room availability after the game.
"For it to end like this is brutal." @KVOA pic.twitter.com/EAlI2BzyVg
— Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) March 29, 2024
Similarly, Pelle Larsson had a tough shooting night, going 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range.
Arizona basketball's struggles
The Wildcats struggled with their shooting throughout the game, finishing at 37% from the field and making just 5-of-28 attempts from beyond the arc. They managed to stay competitive by driving to the basket and drawing fouls, leading to a significant advantage at the free-throw line where they outscored Clemson by 16 points. However, despite their efforts, it still wasn't enough to get over the hump.
The Wildcats dug themselves into a significant 13-point deficit during the first half against the Tigers. Although they fought back to level the score to 56, they ultimately couldn't maintain their momentum, leading to a 77-72 loss to the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
Clemson was led by guard Chase Hunter, who scored 18 points, supported by P.J. Hall with 17 points and Ian Schieffelin contributing 14 points.
The Tigers shot an impressive 49%, taking advantage of the Wildcats' inconsistent defense, which allowed two late backcuts resulting in and-one plays in the final minute.
Six consecutive upsets for the Wildcats
Arizona basketball’s NCAA Tournament woes continue as they've now seen six consecutive appearances end with a defeat against a team seeded at least four spots lower, marking the longest streak under the current seeding format established in 1979. Three of these losses occurred under current coach Tommy Lloyd's tenure, while the other three took place during Sean Miller's coaching era.
As a 2 seed, they fell to No. 6 Clemson in the 2024 Sweet 16, adding to their previous disappointments. Their 2023 first-round exit came as a 2 seed against No. 15 Princeton, and they faced a similar fate as a 1 seed against No. 5 Houston in the 2022 Sweet 16.
The Wildcats' struggles also include a loss as a 4 seed to No. 13 Buffalo in the 2018 first round, as a 1 seed to No. 11 Xavier in the 2017 Sweet 16, and as a 6 seed against No. 11 Wichita State in the 2016 first round. These defeats mark a concerning trend for Arizona in recent NCAA Tournaments.
Supersub Jaden Bradley was amazing for Arizona, scoring 18 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half but despite his strong performance, it still wasn't enough for the Wildcats.
Clemson's victory marks its first Elite Eight appearance since 1980, only the second time they've reached this stage in their history. On the other hand, Arizona was aiming for its first Elite Eight since 2015 but fell short yet again.
The Tigers await the winner of the matchup between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Alabama