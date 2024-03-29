The Clemson basketball team had not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2017-2018 heading into this year's second season. On Thursday, the Tigers reeled off their third straight NCAA Tournament victory over one of the most talented teams left in the Big Dance, the second-seeded Arizona basketball team led by North Carolina transfer Caleb Love.
The sixth-seeded Tigers' win over the 27-9 Wildcats started off with an eight-point halftime lead and ended with a 77-72 final score at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It also ended with commentary and celebrations from fans ranging from everyday people to former Tigers star QB Deshaun Watson, now a member of the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
Tigers star PJ Hall was spotlighted as a midseason Player of the Year candidate earlier this season, and played like one on Thursday. Hall scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds vs. the Wildcats.
Reactions came fast and furious after the big win as Clemson basketball advanced to the Elite Eight with a shocking performance against one of the best teams in the nation.
Clemson Basketball Supporters, Coaches Celebrate
The Clemson basketball team became the talk of South Carolina, and the nation, with its win against the Wildcats in the books.
Coach Brad Brownell addressed his players while cautioning that there was still plenty of work left to do in order for his team to punch its ticket to the Final Four.
"Enjoy the hell out of this for a little while, but we didn't come here to win one."
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell to his players as they celebrate their upset win over Arizona in the Sweet 16 🗣
(via @ClemsonMBB)pic.twitter.com/hCaC06aUQY
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2024
“We are taking everything home,” one fan said on X in response, seeming to throw their support behind the Tigers for a possible national championship, which would be an incredible rarity for a sixth-seeded college hoops team.
Fans, Watson React to Tigers' Big Win
The Tigers and their fans celebrated with national championship winning Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson getting in on the action. He let loose on X with a reaction surprisingly reminiscent of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Watson didn't have to use a whole lot of words to make his point clear. He shared his thoughts with style and grace in response to his favorite team's stunning win.
CLEMSON!!!! Let’s Gooooo!!!!
— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 29, 2024
“Let's go be great!” one fan said in response to Watson's tweet on X.
“They were getting after it. “It was like a road game, and refs weren't helping. I think everyone wanted a big name UNC AZ West Final. Best for TV. Go Tigers!” another fan added.
Tigers Will Get a Tough Test in Elite Eight
Clemson basketball will now prepare to face the winner of the North Carolina basketball vs. Alabama basketball game. As of Thursday night, the game was tied with less than 10 minutes left in the first half.
The Tigers held Love to just 13 points on Thursday. Later this weekend, his former school could represent Clemson basketball's last obstacle before a long-awaited Final Four appearance.