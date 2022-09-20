Rumor: Shocking details emerge on Herm Edwards’ Arizona State football tenure after firing

The entire sports world has seen it. The video of ex-Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards talking with the university’s athletic director and president on the field following a loss to Eastern Michigan.

Shortly after the conversation, the university announced that Edwards had been fired amid an NCAA investigation that led to five coaches leaving the staff. The video of Edwards’ final conversation with Arizona State’s leadership before his firing was shocking.

Edwards’ alleged actions, which included he and his staff reportedly hosting recruits during the non-contact period, are also stunning. But there might be something even worse.

Shocking new details emerged about Edwards’ tenure at Arizona State football, as reported by Doug Haller of The Athletic.

“An opposing coach recently told The Athletic that it wasn’t hard to get intel on this season’s team because some within Arizona State athletics wanted a coaching change.”

Per The Athletic, an opposing coach said that Arizona State football staffers were quick to reveal intel about the 2022 team, as they wanted Herm Edwards gone.

Whether or not Edwards was heavily involved in the Arizona State football scandal, it’s unimaginable that there were members of his own staff looking to speed up his eventual exit. Whether Edwards oversaw the bevy of NCAA violations during his tenure at Arizona State or not, he deserves at least some blame as the program’s leader.

But Edwards didn’t deserve his own staffers attempting to get him fired. If these allegations are to be believed- and they’re certainly not the most shocking to emerge out of the desert- then this is truly eye-opening for college football.