Arizona State football will have to look elsewhere for a new weapon. This is after leading wideout Elijhah Badger decided to enter the transfer portal.
Badger is heading to the portal as a grad transfer, per On3 Sports. Badger has been a key offensive weapon for the Sun Devils in his four years with the program, even becoming their leading receiver the last two seasons.
In 2022, Badger tallied 70 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns. His production decreased in 2023, putting up 713 yards and three touchdowns on 65 receptions. He did rush more last season, though, tallying 11 rushing attempts for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Badger's exit comes after a season in which Arizona State football struggled big time and finished with a 3-9 record. It is also interesting to note that Badger, who has been limited in spring training due to a back issue, made the decision following the exit of quarterback Jaden Rashada.
Where is Elijhah Badger heading to next after Arizona State football exit?
It's still unknown where Elijhah Badger will go next, but there are already a couple of teams who have shown interest in him. Apparently, Alabama and Texas A&M have already inquired about his services, per Chris Karpman of 247 Sports.
“BREAKING: Elijhah Badger, ASU's leading WR who had 135 catches and 1,500+ receiving yards the last two seasons, is expected to transfer, per sources. Alabama and Texas A&M are among the suitors. Badger has been limited this spring due to a back injury against Oregon last year,” Karpman wrote in his report.
Both Alabama and Texas A&M need some help at wideout, so it's not a surprise why they want to add a talent like Badger to their roster. The Crimson Tide lost their top receivers Isaiah Bond and Jermain Burton, so they need some reinforcements at the position. Meanwhile, the Aggies are seeking for depth at the position and could really use a veteran wide receiver. Sure enough, Badger fits the bill.
What's next for Arizona State football?
Arizona State football is losing several weapons left and right. After Rashada and Badger, tight end Bryce Pierre–who had had 17 catches for 139 yards in 2023–will also enter the transfer portal, according to Karpman.
In a post on X, Pierre confirmed his decision, saying: “Thank you to Arizona State University for allowing me to call this home for the last 3 years. Than you to coach Edward's for giving me the opportunity and coach Dillingham for helping me continue to grow. I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for my last year of eligibility.”
Despite these exits, the Sun Devils still have enough talent to compete at the highest level of college football. Jordyn Tyson has shown that he can be a star in the league, while the likes of Troy Omeire, Melquan Stovall, Jake Smith and Xavier Guillory have proven that they can be great contributors for the team.
Of course losing key players like Rashada, Badger and Pierre is such a brutal hit, but it should also open up more opportunities for the other talents in the Arizona State football roster. However, it is up to head coach Kenny Dillingham to unlock the full potential of the team as they usher into a new era.
It is worth noting that Arizona State is now moving to the Big 12, with the 2023 campaign their last in the Pac-12.