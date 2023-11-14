ASU's women's lacrosse and beach volleyball teams gear up for Big 12 debut in 2024-25, promising new competitive opportunities.

The much-anticipated move of ASU to the Big 12 Conference has primarily focused on Sun Devil football and basketball, but recent developments have shed light on the future of the ASU women's lacrosse and beach volleyball teams. After a period of uncertainty, it's now confirmed that these teams will join the Big 12 in the 2024-25 season.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, in a recent press release, highlighted the growing popularity of both beach volleyball and women's lacrosse at the national level. The inclusion of these sports in the Big 12 aligns with the league's expansion goals and provides new opportunities for student-athletes to compete for national titles under the Big 12 banner.

“Beach volleyball and women's lacrosse are both experiencing growth and popularity on a national level,” Brett Yormark said in the release, as reported by Jack Barron of The State Press. “The additions will allow incoming and current members to compete for national championships under the Big 12 umbrella while expanding the league's footprint across new sports.”

Since their inception at ASU, both the women's lacrosse and beach volleyball teams have been carving out their presence in collegiate sports. Beach volleyball, introduced at ASU in 2014, has been part of a nationwide growth in the sport, which saw its first NCAA championship in 2016. Despite a balanced win-loss record, the Sun Devils have yet to claim a Pac-12 title or qualify for the NCAA Championship, an achievement their counterparts at Arizona have reached.

The women's lacrosse team, founded in 2015, has also been striving to make its mark in conference play. Under the guidance of head coach Taryn VanThof, the team is working towards turning their fortunes around. The move to the Big 12 offers a new beginning and a chance to compete in a smaller, yet potentially more competitive conference environment. In the Big 12, the lacrosse team will initially compete alongside Colorado and Cincinnati.

“Sun Devil lacrosse is ecstatic to be able to represent the Big 12 with the addition of lacrosse,” VanThof said. “As one of the fastest-growing sports, the addition of Big 12 lacrosse is an unbelievable opportunity to showcase our sport nationally. I am very excited to compete for Big 12 Championships and NCAA bids starting in 2024-25.”

The beach volleyball team will find itself in a more crowded field, joining UA, Utah and TCU. Each of these teams brings a different level of experience and achievement to the table, setting the stage for compelling competitions.

However, several logistical questions remain unanswered, particularly regarding increasing participation to meet NCAA Tournament qualifications. The Big 12 has committed to addressing these and other related issues in the future.

ASU Senior Associate Athletics Director Christina Wombacher voiced optimism for the teams' prospects in the Big 12. She emphasized the move as beneficial for the student-athletes, offering them a chance to compete at higher levels and enhance the Olympic sports profile within the Big 12.

“I am excited to further amplify Olympic sports and the Big 12 brand,” Wombacher said. “We are all looking forward to a great student-athlete experience competing for championships.”