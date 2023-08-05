Last year, both UCLA and USC announced their intentions to leave the Pac-12 Conference and join the Big 10 Conference for the 2024-25 season. It was a shocking decision amid the Pac-12's search for a new media deal. As it turns out, the departure of those two schools was only the beginning. There had been rumblings in recent weeks of other schools looking to bolt the conference and the next domino fell last week with Colorado announcing their intentions to join the Big 12 Conference also in advance of the 2024-25 season. That set off the floodgates as news broke on Friday of Utah, Arizona and Arizona State all leaving the Pac-12 also for the Big 12 as per Max Olson and Sam Khan Jr. both of The Athletic.

BREAKING: Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are officially heading to the Big 12. The conference’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to admit the programs, the Big 12 announced Friday. More details from @max_olson and @skhanjr:https://t.co/eVZg2bJbPc pic.twitter.com/oDG20p595a — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 5, 2023

Utah, Arizona and Arizona State will all have one more year in the Pac-12 before the join the Big 12 Conference. That's not all, both Oregon and Washington announced their decision to follow UCLA and USC and join the Big 10 as well. That leaves Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State as the only remaining members of the Pac-12. It remains to be seen what happens to the rest of the conference schools although it does not seem feasible that the Pac-12 continues as a conference.

While there are numerous other sports at these schools, both football and basketball are the sports at the forefront of this decision. While old conference rivalries and storylines are certainly ending, it will be interesting to see what comes next and how this affects the rest of the NCAA landscape.