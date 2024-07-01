While the Los Angeles Chargers have an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert, they entered the offseason without many reliable weapons for him to throw to. However, the Chargers made sure to remedy their receiver shortage by selecting Ladd McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Training camp hasn't even started yet, but McConkey is already making waves. Early on in Los Angeles' offseason program, the receiver has developed a strong connection with Herbert and looks to be a key focal point in the team's offense. For Herbert, one of McConkey's most impressive traits is how quickly he was able to adjust to life in the NFL, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.

“He's just picked up the offense so easily,” Herbert said. “It's like he's been a four, or five year vet. He understands the game.”

McConkey was seen as arguably the team's best route route during the early offseason workouts, at least in Rhim's eyes. He was credited for his precision and speed in all of his routes. His early effort has had an immediate impact on the quarterback that will be throwing him passes.

The wide receiver comes to the Chargers after appearing in 39 games over his three years with Georgia. McConkey caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is a two-time National Champion and was Second-team All-SEC in 2022.

Using a second-round pick on him, Los Angeles has high hopes for Ladd McConkey in their offense. Justin Herbert is already beginning to see the vision. While his fast start will need to continue into training camp, McConkey has certainly made a strong first impression.

How Ladd McConkey fits in Chargers' wide receiver room

The need for wide receiver in Los Angeles became dire with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams leaving the organization. Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears while Mike Williams signed with the New York Jets. When healthy, both served as Herbert's strongest weapons. Austin Ekeler, a receiving target out of the backfield, left the team for the Washington Commanders in free agency.

With most of the offense gone, the Chargers are hoping for players such as Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer and DJ Chark to step up.

Johnston was LA's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, things went off the rails quickly as he caught 38 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the rough debut, the Chargers still have high hopes for Johnston. He needs quite the leap to return his first-round value, but Los Angeles thinks he is more than capable.

Palmer is the Chargers' longest tenured receiver, entering year four with the franchise. He has played more of a complementary role with Allen and Williams around. Still, he has caught 143 passes for 1,703 yards and nine touchdowns during his time with the team.

In turn, Chark just joined LA after a season with the Carolina Panthers. Playing alongside Bryce Young, he caught 35 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns.

While all three are intriguing candidates, none of them have operated in a true WR1. As a rookie, neither has Ladd McConkey technically. It'll take some time for him to truly get acclimated to the Chargers and it would be unfair to expect immediate Allen production.

But Herbert likes what he seems and thinks McConkey will only boost Los Angeles' passing game.