The Big 12 rumors are swirling furiously after Colorado made the move to the Big 12 Conference. Suddenly, the Pac-12 is questionable on what the future holds, and there could be plenty of other moves taking place in the near future.

With Colorado football going to the Big 12, there are plenty of reactions, and people inside the Big 12 have mixed reviews on the move. Here's what one anonymous Big 12 staffer said, per Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

“I see them as being another Kansas type of team in the immediate future. Probably a good offense, but the team will need a few recruiting cycles to catch up to the rest of the conference. I don’t see them being a championship factor in the conference.”

Another Big 12 staffer thinks things will take a year or two to materialize for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program:

“Obviously, they will add a level of notoriety and excitement just from Deion’s name and brand. From a football standpoint, he has hired good coaches and shown he can recruit. I think it will be a rough year or two until they can get the roster stabilized, but after that, they have a chance to compete at a high level.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Texas Tech HC Opens Up On Colorado Football Coming To Big 12

Joey McGuire, the head coach of the Texas Tech football program, admitted he was excited to see Coach Prime making the move (per Craven).

“I love him. I know him well since I coached his oldest kid at Cedar Hill. I am fired up that he is coming. I texted him as soon as it was official.”

All in all, Colorado's massive move back to the Big 12, where they were before coming to the Pac-12, has been a giant talking point. Moreover, the future of the Pac-12 is a huge question mark and this could even be the end, as Paul Finebaum mentioned recently.

But, Deion Sanders has turned the program around quickly with a number of high-profile transfers, although it remains to be seen how talented the team is, especially with so many new faces.