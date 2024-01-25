We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Arizona-Oregon State prediction, and pick.

The Arizona Wildcats come into this road matchup against the Oregon State Beavers off back-to-back victories in this Thursday night showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Arizona-Oregon State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Arizona (14-4) come into this Thursday night matchup with wins in each of their last two games defeating both UCLA and USC with also wins in four out of their last five. It was the combination of Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo who combined for 39 points which helped them drown the Bruins in their 77-71 win this past Saturday. They will look to keep this Wildcats team which is ninth in the country to keep surging when they head out on the road against the Oregon State Beavers in this Thursday night matchup.

Oregon State (9-9) has now lost seven consecutive games after starting the season with a 9-2 record. They most recently got blown out against the Colorado Buffaloes who put up a whopping 90 points. The one lone bright spot on the Beavers was Tyler Bilodeau who scored 18 points in 30 minutes on the floor. However, Oregon State as a whole will need to give Bilodeau some help as they welcome the Arizona Wildcats to town for this Thursday night showdown.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Oregon State Odds

Arizona Wildcats: -17.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -3500

Oregon State Beavers: +17.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1280

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

Time: 11:00 ET/8:00 PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pac-12 clash tonight features a hungry Arizona squad favored by a hefty 17.5 points against the Oregon State Beavers. Can Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats devour the spread, or will the Beavers pull off a shocking upset? Let's crunch the numbers and see that Zona's claws are primed for victory.

Forget your popcorn, folks, tonight's menu is a three-course Arizona offensive feast. Pelle Larsson is a walking bucket feasting on mismatches. The Wildcats boast a top-20 offense fueled by transition efficiency and lethal three-point shooting. Oregon State's defense, usually stout, has sprung leaks lately. Their vaunted perimeter D is getting roasted, surrendering 36% from beyond the arc in their last five games. This is music to Lloyd and company's ears. Expect Zona to exploit mismatches and light up the Reser with a barrage of threes.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Forget the roaring Wildcats and the scorching desert heat. Tonight, Gill Coliseum is the hunting ground for the Oregon State Beavers, and they're ready to feast on a 17.5-point spread against the mighty Arizona Wildcats. Don't underestimate these hungry underdogs, folks. The Beavers will silence the Zona faithful and send shockwaves through the Pac-12.

Gill Coliseum isn't just a building, it's a fortress. The Beavers boast a 9-2 home record this season, fueled by a rabid student section and a suffocating defensive atmosphere. Expect ear-splitting chants and relentless pressure to rattle Nico Mannion and Arizona's high-octane offense. Remember Oregon State's upset win here earlier this year? That's the blueprint.

While Arizona's offense dazzles, it's Oregon State's lockdown defense that will be the real story tonight. Wayne Tinkle's squad ranks 12th nationally in defensive efficiency, smothering opponents with their disciplined rotations and help-side hustle. Expect them to clog the paint, swarm passing lanes, and make Larsson work every inch for his buckets. Arizona hasn't faced a defensive wall like this all season.

While the Wildcats dominate Tucson, their road record (2-2) tells a different story. They've struggled to replicate their offensive fireworks away from McKale Center, and the hostile environment at the Colliseum could exacerbate those issues. Expect turnovers, missed shots, and frustration to mount as the Beavers' defense clamps down.

Yes, Arizona is the Pac-12 favorite, but tonight's matchup isn't a foregone conclusion. The Beavers have the home-court edge, a stifling defense, and a fearless leader in Tinkle. They're hungry, they're desperate, and they smell blood as they look to right this ship and finally get back into the win column.

Final Arizona-Duke Prediction & Pick

Of course, Oregon State has bite. Wayne Tinkle can ignite their disciplined defense as it has frustrated teams before. But against this Arizona juggernaut, even their grit might not be enough. The Wildcats are hungry, the atmosphere is electric, and the Beavers' defensive cracks are inviting. Tonight, Zona's talons sink deep, covering the spread like a wildcat devouring its prey. Buckle up, Pac-12, the Wildcats are about to unleash their fury.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Arizona-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Arizona Wildcats -17.5, Under 148.5