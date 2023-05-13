Arsenal hope to secure the signature of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer. The 30-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of this season and will likely be a huge attraction for the top Premier League clubs this summer.

According to the reports from Football Insider, the Gunners are looking to battle London rivals Chelsea for the free transfer of the former Manchester United man. However, it is reported that Todd Boehly’s first priority is to reduce the wage bill of the Blues, which gives Arsenal the edge in this transfer pursuit.

The Gunners are enjoying one of the best Premier League seasons in their recent history. They are currently competing for the title with Manchester City, sitting one point behind the current champions. However, it has been noted that the lack of squad depth could potentially prove decisive in the Premier League title chase. Hence, they are looking to work on it with some free additions this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of the best servants of Crystal Palace. He has scored 72 goals in 314 appearances since he joined the club in 2014. In 2022/23, he has scored seven goals and created two assists in 27 Premier League matches.

Arsenal hasn’t had huge luck with the free transfers recently. In 2018, they signed Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus. In 2020, they signed Willian from Chelsea. However, both of those transfers turned out to be massive flops. Now, they would hope that they tick all the boxes with Zaha.