The next set of FIFA 23 Team of the Season is out now with the Premier League TOTS lineup, headlined by Aaron Ramsdale and Kieran Trippier.
Fans who are looking to expand their Football Ultimate Team rosters will be able to do so with the recently-released Premier League Team of the Season. This new set is the third TOTS to come out this season, with the first two being the Community TOTS and the Eredivisie TOTS that came out last week.
Headlined by Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier, this Final Squad is presented as the official FUT 23 Premier League TOTS. Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne leads the pack alongside teammate Erling Haaland as the set’s highest-rated player with a 97 rating. The full Premier League TOTS roster is as follows:
The Final Squad – Official FUT 23 Premier League TOTS
- GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – 90 OVR
- RB: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) – 92 OVR
- CB: William Saliba (Arsenal) – 92 OVR
- CB: Rúben Dias (Manchester City) – 96 OVR
- LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arensal) – 92 OVR
- CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 97 OVR
- CDM: Casemiro (Manchester United) – 94 OVR
- CM: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – 92 OVR
- CM: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) – 93 OVR
- RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 96 OVR
- ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 95 OVR
- ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 97 OVR
- LW: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – 93 OVR
- LW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 95 OVR
- RW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 93 OVR
- CB: Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) – 94 OVR
- LW: Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 94 OVR
- RWB: Reece James (Chelsea) – 91 OVR
More upcoming Team of the Season will be arriving in the following weeks, with the voting for Serie A TOTS coming up on May 15. Upcoming TOTS releases will include the Bundesliga TOTS, LaLiga Santander TOTS, and Serie A TOTS. For more information, visit the FIFA 23 Football Ultimate Team TOTS page. For more gaming news and updates, stay with us here at ClutchPoints Gaming.