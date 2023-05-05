Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The next set of FIFA 23 Team of the Season is out now with the Premier League TOTS lineup, headlined by Aaron Ramsdale and Kieran Trippier.

Fans who are looking to expand their Football Ultimate Team rosters will be able to do so with the recently-released Premier League Team of the Season. This new set is the third TOTS to come out this season, with the first two being the Community TOTS and the Eredivisie TOTS that came out last week.

Headlined by Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier, this Final Squad is presented as the official FUT 23 Premier League TOTS. Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne leads the pack alongside teammate Erling Haaland as the set’s highest-rated player with a 97 rating. The full Premier League TOTS roster is as follows:

The Final Squad – Official FUT 23 Premier League TOTS

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – 90 OVR

(Arsenal) – 90 OVR RB: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) – 92 OVR

(Newcastle United) – 92 OVR CB: William Saliba (Arsenal) – 92 OVR

(Arsenal) – 92 OVR CB: Rúben Dias (Manchester City) – 96 OVR

(Manchester City) – 96 OVR LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arensal) – 92 OVR

(Arensal) – 92 OVR CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 97 OVR

(Manchester City) – 97 OVR CDM: Casemiro (Manchester United) – 94 OVR

(Manchester United) – 94 OVR CM: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – 92 OVR

(Arsenal) – 92 OVR CM: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) – 93 OVR

(Newcastle United) – 93 OVR RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 96 OVR

(Liverpool) – 96 OVR ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 95 OVR

(Tottenham Hotspur) – 95 OVR ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 97 OVR

(Manchester City) – 97 OVR LW: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – 93 OVR

(Arsenal) – 93 OVR LW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 95 OVR

(Manchester United) – 95 OVR RW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 93 OVR

(Arsenal) – 93 OVR CB: Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) – 94 OVR

(Manchester United) – 94 OVR LW: Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 94 OVR

(Tottenham Hotspur) – 94 OVR RWB: Reece James (Chelsea) – 91 OVR

More upcoming Team of the Season will be arriving in the following weeks, with the voting for Serie A TOTS coming up on May 15. Upcoming TOTS releases will include the Bundesliga TOTS, LaLiga Santander TOTS, and Serie A TOTS. For more information, visit the FIFA 23 Football Ultimate Team TOTS page. For more gaming news and updates, stay with us here at ClutchPoints Gaming.