Jeremy Pena leaves Astros fans saying ‘Carlos Correa who’ as he wins ALCS MVP

The Houston Astros are four wins away from reaching their ultimate goal. They finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series Sunday night, winning 6-5. After the game, it was announced that Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena was named ALCS MVP.

.@astros rookie Jeremy Peña is named the ALCS MVP after hitting .352 with 2 2B, 2 HR and 4 RBI in the 4-game sweep of the Yankees 👏#LevelUp | #Postseason | @Jpena221 pic.twitter.com/YYKOMkPIGd — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 24, 2022

He is just the fifth rookie to win a league championship series MVP. Pena finished 6-for-17 (.352 average) with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI’s in the four games.

During the series-clinching Game 4, the Yankees finally jumped out to an early lead, 3-0. Pena erased that with one swing of the bat, hitting a three-run home run in the top of the 3rd inning. The game went back and forth from there. Ultimately, Houston pulled in front with two runs in the 7th. The bullpen once again shut the Yankees down to close out the series as Aaron Judge grounded out to end the game.

This is amazing considering for years Carlos Correa was supposed to be the cornerstone shortstop of the Astros franchise. However, after last season, Houston decided not to pay up and let him walk. He signed a massive deal to join the Minnesota Twins. But Houston believed that they had someone in Pena that could fill those shoes. It appears they were right.

Now Jeremy Pena and the Astros advance to yet another World Series. It will be Houston’s fourth World Series appearance in the last six seasons and is the third time they defeated the Yankees to get there.