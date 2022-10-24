The Houston Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees Sunday night, 6-5. In a back-and-forth game, the Astros got a couple late hits and stellar work from their bullpen to close out the Yankees. In doing so, the Yankees made some postseason history that no one wants to be part of.

The Yankees became the first team to ever strike out 50 times in a series and get swept. That is hard to do. This year’s American League Championship Series was truly one-sided. New York struck out nine more times in the Game 4 loss. That was one of the biggest differences in this series.

Houston did a great job at least putting the ball in play. Sometimes, that’s what it takes to get things going. Outside of a 5-0 Game 3 loss, the Yankees were in each game. They were outscored just 13-9 in the other three games. But time and again, the Yankees’ inability to put the ball in play came back to haunt them.

The Yankees’ MVP, Aaron Judge, finished the playoffs hitting .139. It was even worse in the ALCS as Judge went 1-for-16 in the series with four strikeouts. He wasn’t the only one who struggled though. Giancarlo Stanton wasn’t much better, hitting .250 with three K’s.

After struggling in August, the Yankees turned it on in September. However, as Judge chased history and his 62nd home run, it almost felt like the team lost some juice. They squeaked past the Cleveland Guardians but that was not going to work against this Houston Astros team.