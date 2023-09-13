Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was very upset after the team's 6-2 loss against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Verlander gave up three runs in the first inning after Shea Langeliers took him deep for a home run.

Astros hitters, on the other hand, could only score two runs against JP Sears, who was lights out in this one. Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker drove in the runs for the Astros. Sears went six strong innings, striking out three, walked two, gave up five hits and two earned runs in a winning performance.

In a frustrating outing, Verlander pitched seven innings, five earned runs, struck out seven, and gave up eight hits in a disappointing loss. Seemingly, the veteran pitcher wasn't happy with his outing and had a few words for his teammates. As reported by Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart, Chas McCormick mentioned that the pitcher addressed the clubhouse and said, “We just have to come out and show up.”

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

Justin Verlander's words highlight the lack of energy in the ballpark, which resulted in back-to-back losses against a divisional rival at the bottom of the standings. The Astros are now 5-5 in their last 10 games and now only lead by one game over the Texas Rangers, who are now placed second in the AL West with a record of 80-64.

If Houston wants to avoid the Wild Card Series, they must qualify at the top of their division. The Astros will now face the last game of the three-game series against the Athletics in Minute Maid Park.