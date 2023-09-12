The Oakland Athletics are on the road to visit the Houston Astros for the second game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Athletics took game one of this series 4-0. In the game, the Athletics slugged three home runs. Ryan Noda, Brent Rooker, and Shea Langeliers were the home run hitters in the game. Langeliers finished the game with two hits to lead the team. On the mound, the Athletics got a great start from Mason Miller. He was the opener, but he threw two shutout innings with three strikeouts to begin the game. Ken Waldichuk was the winning pitcher. He threw six no-hit innings out of the bullpen, and he strick out three and walked one.

The Astros Collected just three hits in the game. They came off the bat of Jeremy Pena and Jose Altuve. Framber Valdez was actually very good in his start. He went seven innings, allowed just four hits, three runs, and struck out 10 in the loss. As a team, the Astros struck out 13 total batters.

J.P Sears will get the start for the Athletics. Justin Verlander will be the starting pitcher for the Astros.

Here are the Athletics-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Astros Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+125)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-150)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Astros

TV: NBC Sports California, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Oakland will need a good start in this one. They will not throw another three-hit shutout, but if they can keep the Astros to just three or four runs, they will cover this spread. Sears has been very good in his two starts in September. He has thrown 11 innings, allowed just eight hits, struck out six, and he has an ERA of 0.82. This is the guy the Athletics want on the mound as they look to capture a series win over the Astros. If he can have a strong outing, the Athletics will cover the spread.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Verlander has been pretty good this season. He has a 3.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings. This game should not be too much of a challenge for him because he has been so good at home this season. In his home ballpark, Verlander has an ERA under 3.00, and he has a .212 opponent batting average. The Athletics have been one of the worst teams in baseball all season, so Verlander has a good matchup. If he can have a good start, the Astros will cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Astros Prediction & Pick

I have said this many times this season, and the narrative will not change. I am not going to bet on the Athletics. They did throw a shutout in the first game of this series, but I do not expect that to happen again. Oakland has had one of the worst pitching staffs in the MLB all year, so a shutout is a rare occurance for them. I think Verlander has a great game, and the Astros cover.

Final Athletics-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-150), Over 8.5 (-118)